Blues' Jordan Binnington After Being Pulled vs. Bruins: 'I Gotta Be Better'

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington took his disappointing Game 3 performance in stride after his team lost 7-2 to the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday.

Binnington played a little over 32 minutes, allowing five goals on 19 shots. Jake Allen took over midway through the second period.

"I gotta be better," Binnington said of getting subbed out, per ESPN.com's Greg Wyshynski. "I gotta do a better job giving my team a chance to win. They scored three goals in the first. That's never good. It is what it is, right? It's a loss. I'm not happy with that."

The 25-year-old rookie was excellent in the regular season, finishing first in goals-against average (1.89) and tied for fourth in save percentage (.927). However, it seemed fair to wonder whether a player with just 30 starts under his belt might slip a bit on the biggest stage of his career.

Binnington appears to be falling back to earth at an inopportune time for the Blues, who find themselves down 2-1 in the series.

If he doesn't bounce back in Game 4 on Monday, St. Louis' title hopes will almost certainly evaporate.