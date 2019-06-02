Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Top Run-Scorers, Updated Stats After Sunday

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Bangladesh opened their 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign with a surprise win on Sunday, beating South Africa by 21 runs at the Oval.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan put on a partnership of 142 to lead Bangladesh to 330-6, their biggest ever ODI total.

That left South Africa facing the highest ever World Cup run-chase to win, but they could not produce the comeback required and slipped to a second defeat in two matches.

Standings (Rank, Team, Won, Lost, Points, Net Run Rate, per ESPNcricinfo)

1. West Indies: 1, 0, 2, 5.802

2. New Zealand: 1, 0, 2, 5.754

3. England: 1, 0, 2, 2.08

4. Australia: 1, 0, 2, 1.86

5. Bangladesh: 1, 0, 2, 0.42

6. South Africa: 0, 2, 0 -1.25

7. Afghanistan: 0, 1, 0, -1.86

8. Sri Lanka: 0, 1, 0, -5.754

9. Pakistan: 0, 1, 0, -5.802

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Oshane Thomas, West Indies: 4

2. Imran Tahir, South Africa: 4

3. Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand: 3

4. Jofra Archer, England: 3

5. Matt Henry, New Zealand: 3

6. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan: 3

Top Run-Scorers

1. Quinton de Kock, South Africa: 91

2. Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa: 91

3. David Warner, Australia: 89

4. Ben Stokes, England: 89

5. Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh: 78

6. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 73

All statistics, per the tournament's official website.

Sunday Recap

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl but could not contain a vibrant Bangladesh side who started their tournament in some style.

The Proteas' hopes also took a blow when they lost Lungi Ngidi to injury after managing just four overs:

Mushfiqur and Shakib played a crucial role in the victory with a record-breaking partnership:

Neither player could quite manage a century and were both dismissed in the final 15 overs, but a strong finish saw Bangladesh post a record ODI total:

Mahmudullah hit 46 from 30 balls to help put Bangladesh in a dominant position after taking advantage of some erratic bowling.

South Africa did threaten to pull off the impossible and turn the game around, but they lost wickets at crucial times in a sloppy display.

Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram gave South Africa hope by racing to 49. However, they lost De Kock to a bizarre run-out:

Captain Faf du Plessis was bowled for 62, while Rassie van der Dussen went for 41 and South Africa were eventually left needing 55 from the last four overs.

JP Duminy was the man at the crease and managed 45, but he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman as Bangladesh went on to seal an impressive start:

Meanwhile, the defeat leaves South Africa still searching for their first win at the tournament and leaves them with plenty to ponder ahead of their next match against India on Wednesday.