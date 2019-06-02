MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy 2019 Results: Danilo Petrucci Takes Maiden Win

MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy 2019 Results: Danilo Petrucci Takes Maiden WinJune 2, 2019
Danilo Petrucci took his first-ever MotoGP win in the 2019 Grand Prix of Italy, one of the best races the sport has seen in years.
The Italian narrowly beat defending world champion Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso to the finish line. The three battled it out in an epic final lap, which saw Marquez fall just short. Valentino Rossi crashed out of the race.
Here are the results from the Italian Grand Prix:
#MotoGP 🏁 1⃣ Petrucci 2⃣ Marquez +0.043 3⃣ Dovizioso +0.337 4⃣ Rins +0.535 5⃣ Nakagami +6.535 6⃣ Viñales +7.481 7⃣ Pirro +13.288 8⃣ Crutchlow +13.937 9⃣ P. Espargaro +16.533 🔟 Quartararo +17.994 13° Lorenzo, 15° Iannone #ItalianGP #Mugello2019
Italian favourite Dovizoso was making his 300th start in front of a vocal home crowd:
Andrea Dovizioso just doesn't miss races 😳 The Italian is set for start 300 in Mugello 👏 #ItalianGP https://t.co/Wd8nMeyM9I
His start was an excellent one, as he moved up from ninth to third. Marquez had the lead after Turn 1, setting himself up well early. Maverick Vinales had one of the worst starts on the grid, dropping back to 12th.
At the front, Doviozoso wasted little time opening the hunt on Marquez:
It's Honda vs Ducati at Mugello! ⚔️ @marcmarquez93 already has @AndreaDovizioso breathing down his neck! 😱 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 https://t.co/QTbCLVdfJY
Further back, Alex Rins had excellent pace, moving up the field and keeping up with the leaders after passing Petrucci. His pace didn't hold on the straights, however, where he had to hand back the position.
One man who was nowhere to be seen was Rossi, who gave the Italian fans little to cheer for. He fell all the way to last place after a mistake took him off the track:
It's a home Grand Prix to forget for @ValeYellow46! ⬇️ The Doctor has fallen to the back of the field! #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 https://t.co/gQsepG3OAq
Marquez appeared to be cruising along in the lead, but in half a lap, Petrucci, Doviozoso and Rins all got the pass on the defending world champion. Jack Miller also made his way past Marquez as the Mugello circuit served up some fantastic racing.
The battle at the front saw the lead change numerous time, and it also allowed others to close the gap to the leading group. Before long, Cal Crutchlow and Francesco Bagnaia joined the fray.
In contrast, Rossi's nightmare home Grand Prix came to an early end:
😲 @ValeYellow46 is out of the race! The Doctor's miserable home GP is complete! #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 https://t.co/N5qs7QOAcx
The focus was on the front of the race, where fans were treated to a rare sight:
We have a leading group of NINE riders! 🔥 @Rins42 now takes the fight to @AndreaDovizioso! ⚔️ #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 https://t.co/QO6Ok06L66
Bagnaia crashed out of the scrap before he had a chance to engage the leaders, but the others continued their incredible fight. Marquez found his pace at the right time, soon passing Dovizioso for second place.
Miller crashed out of the fight as well:
We're down to four contenders at the front! ✊ @Petrux9 is still holding on but @jackmilleraus has fallen from fifth spot! 👀 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 https://t.co/3duFe6WQUk
Dovizioso got past Marquez and Petrucci to briefly take the lead, only to lose the position to his team-mate again. The 28-year-old held the lead entering the final lap, and after some incredible moves that saw Marquez in the lead at one point, he crossed the finish line for his maiden win.
With his second-placed finish, Marquez added to his overall lead in the standings.
The next race will be in Catalonia on June 16.
