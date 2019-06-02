MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy 2019 Results: Danilo Petrucci Takes Maiden Win

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Danilo Petrucci took his first-ever MotoGP win in the 2019 Grand Prix of Italy, one of the best races the sport has seen in years.

The Italian narrowly beat defending world champion Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso to the finish line. The three battled it out in an epic final lap, which saw Marquez fall just short. Valentino Rossi crashed out of the race.

Here are the results from the Italian Grand Prix:

Italian favourite Dovizoso was making his 300th start in front of a vocal home crowd:

His start was an excellent one, as he moved up from ninth to third. Marquez had the lead after Turn 1, setting himself up well early. Maverick Vinales had one of the worst starts on the grid, dropping back to 12th.

At the front, Doviozoso wasted little time opening the hunt on Marquez:

Further back, Alex Rins had excellent pace, moving up the field and keeping up with the leaders after passing Petrucci. His pace didn't hold on the straights, however, where he had to hand back the position.

One man who was nowhere to be seen was Rossi, who gave the Italian fans little to cheer for. He fell all the way to last place after a mistake took him off the track:

Marquez appeared to be cruising along in the lead, but in half a lap, Petrucci, Doviozoso and Rins all got the pass on the defending world champion. Jack Miller also made his way past Marquez as the Mugello circuit served up some fantastic racing.

The battle at the front saw the lead change numerous time, and it also allowed others to close the gap to the leading group. Before long, Cal Crutchlow and Francesco Bagnaia joined the fray.

In contrast, Rossi's nightmare home Grand Prix came to an early end:

The focus was on the front of the race, where fans were treated to a rare sight:

Bagnaia crashed out of the scrap before he had a chance to engage the leaders, but the others continued their incredible fight. Marquez found his pace at the right time, soon passing Dovizioso for second place.

Miller crashed out of the fight as well:

Dovizioso got past Marquez and Petrucci to briefly take the lead, only to lose the position to his team-mate again. The 28-year-old held the lead entering the final lap, and after some incredible moves that saw Marquez in the lead at one point, he crossed the finish line for his maiden win.

With his second-placed finish, Marquez added to his overall lead in the standings.

The next race will be in Catalonia on June 16.