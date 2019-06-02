French Open 2019: Sunday Replay TV Schedule and Live Stream Guide

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Roger Federer continued his successful return to the French Open Sunday, as he picked up a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer in the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament.

It took Federer just one hour and 42 minutes to dispatch Mayer, and his effective serving was the key difference in the match. Federer won 39 of 47 points on his first serve, and he also won five of his 10 break-point opportunities.

Federer, who had not competed at Roland Garros since 2015, has earned a spot in the quarterfinal round. His next match will come against the winner of the Stan Wawrinka-Stefanos Tsitsipas match.

If the third-seeded Federer can survive that match, a semifinal meeting with defending champion Rafael Nadal is quite likely. Federer has an 0-5 record against Nadal on the red clay of Paris.

Nadal has a match was scheduled for 10 a.m. ET against Argentina's unseeded Juan Antonio Londero.

Other key men's matches include sixth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece meeting former champion and No. 24 seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland and Japan's seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori meeting unseeded Frenchman Benoit Paire.

Sunday's Fourth Round Results (early)

Men

(3) Roger Federer defeated Leonardo Mayer: 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Women

Marketa Vondrousova defeated (12) Anastasija Sevastova: 6-2, 6-0

(31) Petra Martic defeated Kaia Kanepi: 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

(26) Johanna Konta defeated (23) Donna Vekic: 6-2, 6-4

The fourth round began with several women's matches early Sunday, and the most notable was the 6-2, 6-0 victory of the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova over 12th-seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia.

The unseeded Vondrousova has been having a remarkable run in Paris as she has reached the quarterfinal round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career. She has reeled off four consecutive straight-set victories to this point, and she has not allowed any of her opponents to win more than four games in any set.

The 19-year-old Vondrousova had no problems with the 85-degree heat, as the left-handed player reeled off nine consecutive games after Sevastova closed to within 3-2 in the first set.

The victor had a huge advantage over her opponent in effective serving. Vondrousova won 18 of 25 points when she connected on her first serve, while Sevastova won just 10 of 30 when she was able to put her first serve into play.

Vondrousova is clearly a player on the rise in women's tennis, and she will meet 31st-seeded Petra Martic in the quarterfinal round.

Martic survived a two-hour, 12-minute match with Kaia Kanepi to advance with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory. Martic's big edge in the match came when she approached the net.

Martic won 15 of the 24 points when she advanced to the net, while Kanepi was successful on just five of 12 net points.

The two players were relatively close in most other key statistics in the match.

Vondrousova and Martic met in the second round of the Australian Open, and Martic won that match. Vondrousova has a 25-5 record since her loss to Martic.

The other early women's match saw 26th-seeded Johanna Konta of Great Britain defeat 23rd-seeded Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-4. The Croatian simply could not match Konta's power, as the victor had seven aces compared to one for Vekic. Konta won 69 percent of her first serves, while Vekic was successful on 47 percent of her initial serves.

