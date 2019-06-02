Image: Anthony Joshua Poses with Drake to 'Break the Curse' Before Ruiz Jr. Loss

Al Bello/Getty Images

Is the Drake curse real? No, but Anthony Joshua's upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday won't silence any believers.

Joshua posed with Drake for a picture, posted it on social media and implied to his followers that he would break the Drake curse by beating Ruiz Jr.:

Unfortunately for Joshua, his tweet will live in infamy after Ruiz beat him by seventh-round TKO at Madison Square Garden.

Christian Orozco of the Los Angeles Times explained the Drake curse, which essentially means that any team or athlete he roots for is likely destined for a loss.

Recent examples include the Joshua fight, the Toronto Maple Leafs' Game 4 loss in the first round of the NHL playoffs in Drake's presence and the time he wore an Alabama sweatshirt before the Crimson Tide lost in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Of course, the Drake curse can't account for the fact that his favorite NBA team, the Toronto Raptors, made the NBA Finals and beat the Golden State Warriors in the championship opener Thursday.

Drake isn't the reason Joshua or the Maple Leafs or Alabama lost, but it doesn't matter. He'll still live in sports-curse infamy, much like John Madden, Babe Ruth or a billy goat who wasn't allowed into Wrigley Field.