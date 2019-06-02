Deontay Wilder: Anthony Joshua Not 'True Champion' After Loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.June 2, 2019
Deontay Wilder didn't waste time in offering remarks after formerly undefeated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua lost to 11-1 underdog Andy Ruiz Jr. via seventh-round TKO on Saturday:
Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber
He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts. Facts and now we know who was running from who!!!! #TilThisDay
Wilder, the owner of a 41-0-1 professional record and the WBC heavyweight championship, has been connected with Joshua as part of a potential superfight over the past few years. Of note, Joshua told Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News on Wednesday that there's "no reason at all that we shouldn't have this fight."
That matchup seems like a remote possibility now after the Ruiz upset. Plus, Wilder announced second bouts with Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury, which should keep him booked well into 2020.
As for Joshua, another fight with Ruiz is inevitable. The 29-year-old told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated and DAZN USA (h/t Ariel Helwani of ESPN) in the ring that he'll invoke the rematch clause in his contract.
