Deontay Wilder: Anthony Joshua Not 'True Champion' After Loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 2, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Deontay Wilder screams at the camera after knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round during their bout for Wilder's WBC heavyweight championship at Barclays Center on May 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Anthony Geathers/Getty Images)
Anthony Geathers/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder didn't waste time in offering remarks after formerly undefeated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua lost to 11-1 underdog Andy Ruiz Jr. via seventh-round TKO on Saturday:

Wilder, the owner of a 41-0-1 professional record and the WBC heavyweight championship, has been connected with Joshua as part of a potential superfight over the past few years. Of note, Joshua told Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News on Wednesday that there's "no reason at all that we shouldn't have this fight."

That matchup seems like a remote possibility now after the Ruiz upset. Plus, Wilder announced second bouts with Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury, which should keep him booked well into 2020.

As for Joshua, another fight with Ruiz is inevitable. The 29-year-old told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated and DAZN USA (h/t Ariel Helwani of ESPN) in the ring that he'll invoke the rematch clause in his contract.   

