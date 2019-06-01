Fresno Grizzlies Losing Sponsors over Video Showing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2019

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., addresses The Road to the Green New Deal Tour final event at Howard University in Washington, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen/Associated Press

Multiple companies have severed sponsorship ties with the Fresno Grizzlies because of the minor league baseball team's controversial Memorial Day tribute video, according to Scott Gleeson of USA Today.

The video was supposedly meant as a patriotic tribute during the holiday but featured an image of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sandwiched between pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former Cuban President Fidel Castro, while the narration called them "enemies of freedom."

Beer companies Tecate and Dos Equis have both decided to drop their sponsorships as a result of the video:

The raisin company Sun-Maid also pulled its corporate sponsorship with the team Wednesday.

The Grizzlies, which are a Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, tweeted an apology for the video.

"We're embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first," the statement said. "We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again."

However, it appears the organization is now suffering financial consequences of the mistake.

