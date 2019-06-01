Fresno Grizzlies Losing Sponsors over Video Showing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Fresno Grizzlies Losing Sponsors over Video Showing Alexandria Ocasio-CortezJune 2, 2019
Multiple companies have severed sponsorship ties with the Fresno Grizzlies because of the minor league baseball team's controversial Memorial Day tribute video, according to Scott Gleeson of USA Today.
The video was supposedly meant as a patriotic tribute during the holiday but featured an image of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sandwiched between pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former Cuban President Fidel Castro, while the narration called them "enemies of freedom."
Beer companies Tecate and Dos Equis have both decided to drop their sponsorships as a result of the video:
Tecate @tecate
@Robert64910158 Tecate has always been about togetherness and we do not support the views expressed in the video, that was aired during the Fresno Grizzlies game on Memorial day. We have ended this relationship effective immediately and have let the team know of our decision.
Dos Equis @DosEquis
@chimmy77 We are disheartened to learn of the views expressed in the video that aired during Monday’s Fresno Grizzlies game, as they do not reflect our core values. We have ended our relationship with the team, effective immediately, and we have informed them accordingly.
The raisin company Sun-Maid also pulled its corporate sponsorship with the team Wednesday.
The Grizzlies, which are a Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, tweeted an apology for the video.
"We're embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first," the statement said. "We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again."
However, it appears the organization is now suffering financial consequences of the mistake.
