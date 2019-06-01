UFC Fight Night 153 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

2 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

"The show is over, guys."

That's what Gustafsson told his assembled countrymen as he removed his gloves and dropped them to the canvas—a pretty universal sign that a fighter has competed on that stage for the final time.

Gustafsson confirmed those suspicions with a post-fight statement the UFC issued to reporters.

"It feels like I’m getting old. We all have to realize that it’s the end of the story," he said. "I never did this for the money or anything like that… I did it because I want to be the best and if I can’t be the best then it is what it is. Now, I’ll focus on my kids, I own a gym and have a couple of other projects going on… Let’s see what’s next. I built the life that I wanted, so let’s see what is the next chapter.”

The 32-year-old departs the game with an 18-6 pro record and some memorable performances against the likes of Shogun Rua, Daniel Cormier and Glover Teixeira, in addition to Jones.

It was a good career, but was it great? Hard to tell. He got a lot of mileage out of the first Jones fight, and that was a loss (he also lost the rematch). The fight against Smith was only his fourth in the past four years, thanks in part to a litany of injuries. He was 2-4 in his final six contests.

Before his bout with Jones, Gustasson was considered a solid competitor but nothing special. His performance against Jones was special indeed, but sustained excellence never materialized.

Still, Gustafsson was a talented and charismatic fighter who meant a lot to the sport in Sweden, Europe and beyond. Happy trails, Alex.