Memorial Tournament 2019: Martin Kaymer Leads Adam Scott by 2 After 3rd Round

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Martin Kaymer will go into the final day of the 2019 Memorial Tournament with a two-stroke lead after shooting a 66 in Round 3 Saturday.

The German moved to 15 strokes under par for the week at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, putting him 18 holes away from his first PGA Tour win of 2019.

Adam Scott sits in second place at 13 under, although Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Cantlay also remain in striking distance with one round remaining in the prestigious tournament.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.