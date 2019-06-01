Memorial Tournament 2019: Martin Kaymer Leads Adam Scott by 2 After 3rd Round

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2019

Martin Kaymer, of Germany, tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Martin Kaymer will go into the final day of the 2019 Memorial Tournament with a two-stroke lead after shooting a 66 in Round 3 Saturday.

The German moved to 15 strokes under par for the week at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, putting him 18 holes away from his first PGA Tour win of 2019.

Adam Scott sits in second place at 13 under, although Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Cantlay also remain in striking distance with one round remaining in the prestigious tournament.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Live Leaderboard: the Memorial Tournament

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: the Memorial Tournament

    PGA.com
    via PGA.com

    Martin Kaymer Among 3 Co-Leaders After 2nd Round

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Martin Kaymer Among 3 Co-Leaders After 2nd Round

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger (72) Fails to Make Charge in 2nd Round at Memorial

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger (72) Fails to Make Charge in 2nd Round at Memorial

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger Woods Says Hank Haney 'Got What He Deserved'

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Woods Says Hank Haney 'Got What He Deserved'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report