French Open 2019 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Saturday's Singles Bracket

Everything went according to form for men's top-seed Novak Djokovic in his 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Salvatore Caruso Saturday in the French Open.

However, nothing went according to the script for women's No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka, as she was eliminated from the tournament in shocking fashion. Osaka dropped her match to unseeded Katerina Siniakova in straight sets.

Djokovic has not dropped a set to this point in the tournament, but he had difficulties against Caruso playing in the 83-degree Paris heat. He had to step away from the court in the first set, and he appeared vulnerable in the match as he faced five break points. However, Caruso was unable to capitalize on any of them.

Djokovic's big weapon in the match was his first serve, as he won 84 percent of those points. Djokovic continues to dominate against players who are ranked outside the top 100, as he is 42-1 against players in that category, per ESPN News Services.

Saturday's Results

Men's Singles

(1) Novak Djokovic defeated Salvatore Caruso: 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

(5) Alexander Zverev defeated (30) Dusan Lajovic: 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2



(9) Fabio Fognini defeated (18) Roberto Bautista Agut: 7-6 (5), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

(6) Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Filip Krajinovic: 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6)



(24) Stan Wawrinka defeated Grigor Dimitrov: 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8)

Jan-Lenard Struff defeated (13) Borna Coric: 4-6, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 11-9

(4) Dominic Thiem defeated Pablo Cuevas: 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5

(14) Gael Monfils defeated Antoine Hoang: 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

Women's Singles

(3) Simona Halep defeated Lesia Tsurenko: 6-2, 6-1

Katerina Siniakova defeated (1) Naomi Osaka: 6-4, 6-2

(14) Madison Keys defeated Anna Blinkova: 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4

Iga Swiatek defeated Monica Puig: 0-6, 6-3, 6-3

Aliona Balsova defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova: 6-2, 7-5

Amanda Anisimova defeated Irina-Camelia Begu: 7-6 (6), 6-4

Sofia Kenin defeated (10) Serena Williams: 6-2, 7-5

(8) Ashleigh Barty defeated Andrea Petkovic: 6-3, 6-1

Djokovic registered eight aces in the match while Caruso could not register one in that category, and Djokovic won five of 11 break points. The victor also won 38 points on Caruso's serve, while Caruso won just 19 of Djokovic's service points, per Rolandgarros.com.

If Djokovic can go on to win the French Open, he will own all four major tennis championships at the same time.

Elsewhere on the men's side, fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev needed five sets to get past dogged opponent Dusan Lajovic, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2. Zverev used his big serve to gain the advantage as he registered 18 aces while Lajovic could not get one.

That power also showed up Zverev's ability to hit winners, as he had a 52-25 advantage in that category.

Osaka winning streak comes to an end

Osaka had shown no signs of relenting as she brought a 16-match winning streak in major championship in her match against Siniakova, but her opponent was not intimidated.

Siniakova was able to take advantage of a series of mistakes by her opponent to roll to a 6-4, 6-2 victory. She was thrilled to gain the victory and move on to a match against U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys.

"I mean, it's incredible. It's amazing. It's the thing I couldn't believe," said Siniakova, per ESPN News Services. "It was my best tennis."

Osaka admitted she felt the pressure of the moment against the hard-charging Siniakova. "I just feel like there has been a weight on me," Osaka said.

Siniakova won three of her six break points, while Osaka dropped all seven of her break-point opportunities. Osaka's lack of consistency came to the surface as she was charged with 38 unforced errors, while Siniakova made just 13.

Serena falters while efending champion Halep comes through with easy win

American Sofia Kenin registered a huge upset as she defeated No. 10 seed Serena Williams 6-2, 7-5. Kenin took charge early in the match as a result of her relatively error-free play throughout the match. Kenin had just 17 unforced errors, while Williams made 34.

Many of those came on forehand shots that Williams either drove into the net or drove wide of the court. The 23-time major winner lost seven straight games at one point in the match, and the 37-year-old never looked comfortable.

Kenin was emotional throughout the match, and was thrilled by her accomplishment. "I beat a great champion today," Kenin said in her on-court interview after the match televised by NBC. "I have full respect for Serena and all her accomplishments."

The Osaka loss could open things up for defending French Open champion Simona Halep. She registered a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Lesia Tsurenko.

Halep was dominant in her break-point opportunities, as he she won eight of 10. Tsurenko was successful in all three of her break-point chances, but she was unable to garner any others.

Tsurenko was basically powerless to stop Halep when she had to hit her second service. She won just one of 19 points when she had to attempt her second serve.