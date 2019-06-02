England vs. Pakistan: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 Cricket World Cup

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

2019 Cricket World Cup co-hosts England are favourites to beat Pakistan in Nottingham on Monday after their winning start against South Africa raised confidence they can win the tournament for the first time.

Even so, Pakistan tend to raise their game at a World Cup. It means this one-day international should be closer than the pre-tournament meetings between the two.

Date: Monday, June 3

Time: 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Cricket

Live Stream: Sky Go.

Odds

England: 1-4

Pakistan 10-3

Odds according to Oddschecker.

The psychological edge surely belongs to an England team that was good enough to beat Pakistan 4-0 in a Test series earlier this year. That result proved the co-hosts can pile up the runs while also having the talent to wreck Pakistan's batting order.

A similar pattern looks set to play out again, especially given the emergence of breakout bowling talent Jofra Archer. The 24-year-old drew rave reviews after dismantling South Africa.

He posted 3-27 off seven overs, with the Guardian's Ali Martin applauding both Archer's accuracy and pace: "It is not only the speeds that England’s box fresh right-armer generates from that frictionless cruise to the crease—or, indeed, the subtle changes that see him flit from a breezy 87mph up to an unsettling 93mph—but that his line is so laser-precise with it."

Martin also noted how Mark Wood gives England another fast-bowling option.

Both he and Archer can play a key role in upsetting Pakistan's talented openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman. Their performances are usually key to their side's fortunes.

It was no coincidence the West Indies were able to win by seven wickets on Friday after wasting little time getting both out. Zaman went early, falling victim to Andre Russell after Ul-Haq had put just two runs on the board in Nottingham.

England can do the same if Archer repeats his recent heroics. It will also help to have Ben Stokes repeat the strong form he displayed in the opener:

If Archer and Stokes get into the Pakistan order early, England should power their way to another win.