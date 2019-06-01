Gennady Golovkin on 3rd Canelo Alvarez Fight: 'Everybody Wants It'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2019

Canelo Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin trade punches in the fourth round during a middleweight title boxing match, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Gennady Golovkin said he expects negotiations about a third fight with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez to begin after he faces Steve Rolls at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8.

Triple G told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday he believes he could level the score with Alvarez after their first encounter in September 2017 ended in a draw and their second bout last September went to Canelo in a controversial majority decision.

"Everybody wants it," Golovkin said, adding he thinks a third battle would be "more difficult" for him and "more interesting" for boxing fans.

The 37-year-old Kazakhstan native has shown no signs of slowing down despite a long fighting career that dates back much further than his 2006 professional debut. GGG told TMZ he used to fight "every weekend" starting around age seven, which helped pave the way to becoming one of the world's top boxers.

Golovkin is a monster favorite (-7000, per Vegas Insider—bet $7000 to win $100) against Rolls next weekend.

Meanwhile, Alvarez has yet to announce his next opponent after defeating Daniel Jacobs to unify the middleweight titles in early May.

It could set the stage for a third consecutive September meeting between Triple G and Canelo.

