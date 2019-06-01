NASCAR at Pocono 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series continues in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, this weekend as Kyle Busch seeks to snap a seven-race winless streak at the Pocono 400 on Sunday.

Drivers will come together at Pocono Raceway for Saturday's qualifying session in order to determine the lineup ahead of the 14th race of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series.

Busch leads the driver standings by only six points after Joey Logano's run of four top-four finishes in his past six races significantly boosted his title prospects.

Logano is the only driver with a realistic chance of stealing the NASCAR Cup Series lead at Pocono, but there's a steady lineup of contenders waiting to break from the pack at this midway stage of the season.

Date: Sunday, June 2

Location: Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania

TV Info: FS1 (U.S.)

TV Schedule, Start Times (All Times ET)

Saturday, June 1

11:35 a.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Sunday, June 2

2 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400

Driver Lineup (Per NASCAR's official website)

1. William Byron

2. Aric Almirola

3. Kyle Busch

4. Austin Dillon

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Daniel Suarez

7. Joey Logano

8. Clint Bowyer

9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

10. Daniel Hemric

11. Kurt Busch

12. Chase Elliott

13. Alex Bowman

14. Martin Truex Jr.

15. Jimmie Johnson

16. Erik Jones

17. Paul Menard

18. Ryan Newman

19. Ryan Blaney

20. Denny Hamlin

21. Brad Keselowski

22. Chris Buescher

23. Michael McDowell

24. Ryan Preece

25. Kyle Larson

26. Matt Tifft

27. JJ Yeley

28. Ty Dillon

29. Bubba Wallace

30. Corey LaJoie

31. David Ragan

32. Landon Cassill

33. Bayley Currey

Preview

Whether talking about any given individual race or the sport as a whole, NASCAR is a test of endurance. Busch started his season strongly and has as many wins as any other driver this season (three), but the campaign could all begin to change at Pocono.

Thirteen races have been held this season, with another 13 left to run before the Cup Championship Play-Offs, making this as good a time as any for drivers to pause and reassess their prospects.

Kevin Harvick, for example, is fourth in the standings and only 50 points from the top—alongside Chase Elliott in third—and he's one of the high-profile stars out to end that win drought at Pocono:

Team Penske's Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. are the only other drivers to have won three races this year, and the latter in particular has soared after clinching all of those victories in his past five outings.

Hendrick Motorsports star Alex Bowman has also enjoyed a hot streak of late and moved into 10th place overall after finishing seventh at the Coca Cola 600 in Charlotte on Sunday:

Truex Jr. was the real star of that race as his pick-up in results continued. He could become the first driver to four wins this season—not to mention only the second to win back-to-back races—if he finishes first at Pocono.

Bowman finished second three races in a row prior to Charlotte and is beginning to gather confidence, which he demonstrated when proclaiming Logano would "get his" following a recent run-in, via Fox:

Denny Hamlin's output has suffered a little after a promising first third of the season, having now finished his past four races in 36th place, 21st, 16th and 17th in that order.

Truex Jr. won the Pocono 400 last year and was also the victor in 2015. Denny Hamlin (2006, 2010) and Jimmie Johnson (2004, 2013) are the only other active drivers to have won more than once at the track, though Truex Jr.'s more recent success suggests he could have the edge.