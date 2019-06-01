NASCAR at Pocono 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

NASCAR at Pocono 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and MoreJune 1, 2019
The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series continues in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, this weekend as Kyle Busch seeks to snap a seven-race winless streak at the Pocono 400 on Sunday.
Drivers will come together at Pocono Raceway for Saturday's qualifying session in order to determine the lineup ahead of the 14th race of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series.
Busch leads the driver standings by only six points after Joey Logano's run of four top-four finishes in his past six races significantly boosted his title prospects.
Logano is the only driver with a realistic chance of stealing the NASCAR Cup Series lead at Pocono, but there's a steady lineup of contenders waiting to break from the pack at this midway stage of the season.
Date: Sunday, June 2
Location: Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania
TV Info: FS1 (U.S.)
Tickets: StubHub
TV Schedule, Start Times (All Times ET)
Saturday, June 1
11:35 a.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
Sunday, June 2
2 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400
Driver Lineup (Per NASCAR's official website)
1. William Byron
2. Aric Almirola
3. Kyle Busch
4. Austin Dillon
5. Kevin Harvick
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Joey Logano
8. Clint Bowyer
9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
10. Daniel Hemric
11. Kurt Busch
12. Chase Elliott
13. Alex Bowman
14. Martin Truex Jr.
15. Jimmie Johnson
16. Erik Jones
17. Paul Menard
18. Ryan Newman
19. Ryan Blaney
20. Denny Hamlin
21. Brad Keselowski
22. Chris Buescher
23. Michael McDowell
24. Ryan Preece
25. Kyle Larson
26. Matt Tifft
27. JJ Yeley
28. Ty Dillon
29. Bubba Wallace
30. Corey LaJoie
31. David Ragan
32. Landon Cassill
33. Bayley Currey
Preview
Whether talking about any given individual race or the sport as a whole, NASCAR is a test of endurance. Busch started his season strongly and has as many wins as any other driver this season (three), but the campaign could all begin to change at Pocono.
Thirteen races have been held this season, with another 13 left to run before the Cup Championship Play-Offs, making this as good a time as any for drivers to pause and reassess their prospects.
Kevin Harvick, for example, is fourth in the standings and only 50 points from the top—alongside Chase Elliott in third—and he's one of the high-profile stars out to end that win drought at Pocono:
Team Penske's Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. are the only other drivers to have won three races this year, and the latter in particular has soared after clinching all of those victories in his past five outings.
Hendrick Motorsports star Alex Bowman has also enjoyed a hot streak of late and moved into 10th place overall after finishing seventh at the Coca Cola 600 in Charlotte on Sunday:
Truex Jr. was the real star of that race as his pick-up in results continued. He could become the first driver to four wins this season—not to mention only the second to win back-to-back races—if he finishes first at Pocono.
Bowman finished second three races in a row prior to Charlotte and is beginning to gather confidence, which he demonstrated when proclaiming Logano would "get his" following a recent run-in, via Fox:
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
Alex Bowman on Joey Logano: "It's all good and he'll get his for sure." https://t.co/svU9x2dN7g
Denny Hamlin's output has suffered a little after a promising first third of the season, having now finished his past four races in 36th place, 21st, 16th and 17th in that order.
Truex Jr. won the Pocono 400 last year and was also the victor in 2015. Denny Hamlin (2006, 2010) and Jimmie Johnson (2004, 2013) are the only other active drivers to have won more than once at the track, though Truex Jr.'s more recent success suggests he could have the edge.
Teams Who Should Trade Up for RJ Barrett