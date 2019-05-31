Video: Watch Bears Players Troll Aaron Rodgers with Beer Chug at White Sox Game

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 1, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 31: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws the ceremonial first pitch behind teammates Cody Whitehair, James Daniels, and Charles Leno Jr., before the game against the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 31, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers' rivalry never sleeps. 

At the Chicago White Sox game Friday night, Bears in attendance were shown on the Jumbotron collectively chugging beer. "This is how you get it done, @AaronRodgers12," the White Sox's official Twitter account noted.

The Sox's jab comes about a week after Rodgers was spotted at a Milwaukee Bucks game being out-chugged by his offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.  

Rodgers defended his honor by tweeting to Bakhtiari, "Make it scotch next time." 

Perhaps the Bears drank their beer faster to wash the bad taste from their mouths after Rodgers led a 20-point comeback to beat Chicago 24-23 in Week 1 last season. 

