Deontay Wilder Promises to Knock Out Tyson Fury in 2020 Rematch Fight

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Deontay Wilder isn't holding back leading into his 2020 rematch with Tyson Fury.

Wilder announced the rematch on his Twitter page Friday after the two fought to a controversial split-decision draw in their first matchup (warning: contains profanity):

"If you feel you got robbed in my country, in America we run it back," Wilder told TMZ Sports. "You run it back, and that's what I'm doing to prove that I knocked him out, but this time I'm gonna do it in even better fashion than I did the first time."

Wilder and Fury fought for the WBC heavyweight title in December, and the latter appeared to control many of the early rounds. While Fury took two late knockdowns to close the gap, the split-decision draw was met with plenty of controversy.

All three judges arrived at a different conclusion (115-111, 114-110, 113-113), but Wilder was able to retain his title. He doesn't plan on leaving it in the judges' hands in the rematch.