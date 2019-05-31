Tiger Woods Says Hank Haney 'Got What He Deserved' with Sirius Radio Suspension

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Tiger Woods believes Hank Haney's suspension for making racist and sexist comments about LPGA Tour players on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel this week was fair.

After completing his second round at The Memorial, Woods was asked about what his former swing coach said.

"Just can't look at life like that," Woods told reporters. "And he obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved."

