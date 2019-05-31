Tiger Woods Says Hank Haney 'Got What He Deserved' with Sirius Radio Suspension

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 24: Hank Haney on the SiriusXM Town Hall at the PGA Merchandise Show on January 24, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Tiger Woods believes Hank Haney's suspension for making racist and sexist comments about LPGA Tour players on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel this week was fair.

After completing his second round at The Memorial, Woods was asked about what his former swing coach said. 

"Just can't look at life like that," Woods told reporters. "And he obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

