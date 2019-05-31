Report: Cam Reddish to Undergo Surgery for Core Muscle Injury Before NBA Draft

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

Duke forward Cam Reddish applauds from the bench during an NCAA men's college East Regional semifinal basketball game against Virginia Tech in Washington, Friday, March 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Duke product Cam Reddish will reportedly undergo surgery leading up to the 2019 NBA draft. 

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Reddish will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury. Charania noted the core injury was an issue throughout his one season at Duke, but he is expected to be healthy six weeks after surgery.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman projected Reddish as the No. 5 overall pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers in his latest mock draft, and this injury shouldn’t do much to harm his draft status if he is back in six weeks.

Reddish projects as a 3-and-D forward who can stretch his offensive game to the perimeter and use his combination of length, athleticism and versatility at 6'8" to defend multiple positions.

Despite the skill set, Reddish did not live up to expectations during his one collegiate season.

He averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game with the Blue Devils while shooting a mere 33.3 percent from three-point range and 35.6 percent from the field. The shooting numbers were particularly worrisome since he was playing alongside Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett and saw a number of open looks because defenders were so preoccupied with the other options.

Ideally, this surgery will make him a better player since the core injury bothered him throughout his time with the Blue Devils. If he is fully healthy, the shooting numbers figure to improve.

