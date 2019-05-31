Memorial Tournament 2019: Martin Kaymer Among 3 Co-Leaders After 2nd Round

Memorial Tournament 2019: Martin Kaymer Among 3 Co-Leaders After 2nd RoundMay 31, 2019
Troy Merritt, Kyoung-hoon Lee and Martin Kaymer are tied for the lead at nine under following Friday's second round of the 2019 Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
Kaymer had a chance to finish the day as the tournament's lone leader when he improved to 10 under on a birdie at the seventh hole, but he dropped back into the three-way tie by bogeying his final hole of the round.
Doug Ferguson @dougferguson405
Three-way tie at Memorial among players ranked Nos. 186, 197 and 255. One of them is a two-time major champion. Martin Kaymer back for another go?
Ryan Burr @RyanBurr
How about @martinkaymer -1st time with a 36-hold lead in a TOUR event since 2014 U.S. Open (won) -Just 2nd appearance at this event (finished T-53rd) -Has dominated the Back 9 so far through 36 holes (7-under par). Courtesy @WorldBFreid
Merritt, seeking his third career PGA Tour win, played to six under Friday while Lee shot five under.
Ryan Moore, the 18-hole leader, struggled to a three-over second round and dropped all the way from first to tied for 18th at four-under on the tournament. However, Jordan Spieth lingered just one shot off the lead on Friday as he did Thursday.
Spieth's putting has been consistently good through the first two rounds. The 2015 Masters champion hasn't had a win since the 2017 British Open, but his putting of late has propelled him back into the conversation.
Heading into the Memorial Tournament, Spieth made approximately 500 feet in putts in the Charles Schwab Challenge, according to USAToday's Steve DiMeglio, which was a career best. The 25-year-old has kept that momentum by nailing 23 putts in 20 holes to start this tournament.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Another save from off the green for @JordanSpieth. He's had 23 putts in 20 holes this week. 🤯 #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/W9ux8PgWpl
Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
Jordan Spieth hit 23 of 28 fairways in the first two rounds at Muirfield Village. He hit 23 fairways in four rounds last week.
Round 2 Leaderboard
T1. Troy Merritt (-9)
T1. Kyoung-Hoon Lee (-9)
T1. Martin Kaymer (-9)
4. Jordan Spieth (-8)
T5. Bud Cauley (-7)
T5. Patrick Cantlay (-7)
T5. Emiliano Grillo (-7)
T5. Adam Scott (-7)
T5. Rickie Fowler (-7)
The cut line at one-over eliminated the likes of Rory McIlroy (+2), Matt Kuchar (+3), Jason Day (+5) and Phil Mickelson (+5). Justin Thomas was also ousted from the field at seven-over, and his tournament was fittingly capped with an unfortunate bounce into the crowd on the 18th hole:
Tiger Woods, meanwhile, avoided becoming a cut-day casualty. The five-time Memorial Tournament champion finished his second round even, putting his tournament score at two-under.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Two birdies in his last three holes. @TigerWoods is 5 shots back. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/P9cw53Bije
The best round of the day belonged to Justin Rose. The Englishman played the second round to nine-under, which improved his overall score to six-under and bumped him from 88th to tied for 10th heading into moving day.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Eight 3s in his last 10 holes. 👏 @JustinRose99 is heating up @MemorialGolf. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/WYX6rgjs2Q
Other big movers were Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler. Scott posted a six-under Friday, sitting now just two back from the lead in a tie for fifth place, up 25 spots from Thursday. Fowler similarly moved into a tie for fifth at seven-under after posting a four-under Friday score.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
This is getting ridiculous. Adam Scott has birdied three of his last four holes. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/lrUCK7Tkh7
If Friday's action is any indication, Saturday will be a busy moving day. The third round is set to tee off at 8 a.m. local time from Muirfield Village Golf Club.
