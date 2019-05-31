Memorial Tournament 2019: Martin Kaymer Among 3 Co-Leaders After 2nd Round

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Troy Merritt, Kyoung-hoon Lee and Martin Kaymer are tied for the lead at nine under following Friday's second round of the 2019 Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Kaymer had a chance to finish the day as the tournament's lone leader when he improved to 10 under on a birdie at the seventh hole, but he dropped back into the three-way tie by bogeying his final hole of the round.

Merritt, seeking his third career PGA Tour win, played to six under Friday while Lee shot five under.

Ryan Moore, the 18-hole leader, struggled to a three-over second round and dropped all the way from first to tied for 18th at four-under on the tournament. However, Jordan Spieth lingered just one shot off the lead on Friday as he did Thursday.

Spieth's putting has been consistently good through the first two rounds. The 2015 Masters champion hasn't had a win since the 2017 British Open, but his putting of late has propelled him back into the conversation.

Heading into the Memorial Tournament, Spieth made approximately 500 feet in putts in the Charles Schwab Challenge, according to USAToday's Steve DiMeglio, which was a career best. The 25-year-old has kept that momentum by nailing 23 putts in 20 holes to start this tournament.

Round 2 Leaderboard

T1. Troy Merritt (-9)

T1. Kyoung-Hoon Lee (-9)

T1. Martin Kaymer (-9)

4. Jordan Spieth (-8)

T5. Bud Cauley (-7)

T5. Patrick Cantlay (-7)

T5. Emiliano Grillo (-7)

T5. Adam Scott (-7)

T5. Rickie Fowler (-7)

The full leaderboard can be viewed at PGATour.com.

The cut line at one-over eliminated the likes of Rory McIlroy (+2), Matt Kuchar (+3), Jason Day (+5) and Phil Mickelson (+5). Justin Thomas was also ousted from the field at seven-over, and his tournament was fittingly capped with an unfortunate bounce into the crowd on the 18th hole:

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, avoided becoming a cut-day casualty. The five-time Memorial Tournament champion finished his second round even, putting his tournament score at two-under.

The best round of the day belonged to Justin Rose. The Englishman played the second round to nine-under, which improved his overall score to six-under and bumped him from 88th to tied for 10th heading into moving day.



Other big movers were Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler. Scott posted a six-under Friday, sitting now just two back from the lead in a tie for fifth place, up 25 spots from Thursday. Fowler similarly moved into a tie for fifth at seven-under after posting a four-under Friday score.

If Friday's action is any indication, Saturday will be a busy moving day. The third round is set to tee off at 8 a.m. local time from Muirfield Village Golf Club.