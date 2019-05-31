FIFA 19 eChampions League Finals Winner, Prize Money and Highlights

FIFA 19 eChampions League Finals Winner, Prize Money and HighlightsMay 31, 2019
NYC_Chris won the inaugural FIFA19 eChampions League and collected the $100,000 share of the $280,000 in total prize money available in Madrid on Friday.
He beat DrNightWatch 7-4 in a two-legged final after also edging past Marcuzo in the last four and Vitality Rafsou in the quarter-final.
Results
Quarter-Finals
- DrNightWatch (Free Agent) 4-3 AlanAvi (FC Dallas)
- Vitality Rafsou (Vitality) 4-5 NYC_Chris (New York City FC)
- Joksan Redona (Complexity Gaming) 3-4 TG Zezinho (Team Gullit)
- Marcuzo (North) 5-4 xLevVinken (Mkers)
Semi-Finals
- Marcuzo (North) 6-8 NYC_Chris (New York City FC)
- DrNightWatch (Free Agent) 8-4 TG Zezinho (Team Gullit)
Final
- DrNightWatch (Free Agent) 4-7 NYC_Chris (New York City FC)
The best of the quarter-finals saw NYC_Chris fashion a dramatic equaliser to force extra time against Vitality Rafsou. Neat passing between Ruud Gullit and Patrick Vieira, favourite options in central midfield for most players, helped work the ball to Kylian Mbappe before Brazilian Ronaldo's clutch finish:
EA SPORTS FIFA Competitive Gaming @EAFIFAesports
Back to back football! @didychrislito 🇺🇸 ties it up 3-3. Will he get past @Vitality_Rafsou? Watch the Extra Time of this eChampions League Quarter-final live! ➡️ https://t.co/wHdnKCjfHj #eCL https://t.co/DrGafq2zFP
A thrilling extra time was eventually edged by the New York City FC player. It left him looking forward to a matchup in the last four:
eMLS 🎮 Major League Soccer @eMLS
"I'm really excited to be honest." ~@didychrislito on advancing to #eCL Semi-finals. https://t.co/pUPM9UuDRL
Extra time was also needed to separate Team Gullit's TG Zezinho and Complexity Gaming player Joksan Redona. The former appeared in firm control until the latter used Portugal legend Eusebio to tee up an equaliser for Lionel Messi.
EA SPORTS FIFA Competitive Gaming @EAFIFAesports
"Never write @JoksanRedona off!" The 🇺🇸 ties this quarter-final 3-3! We are going to Extra Time! Don't miss it ➡️ https://t.co/wHdnKCjfHj #eCL https://t.co/tk5FBBehhP
It was all Zezinho in extra time, though, with team namesake Gullit proving a particularly effective player choice, as Brazil's lone representative booked his place in the semi-final bracket.
Defeat left Redona questioning his composure:
Joksan Redona @JoksanRedona
Upset about my performance, very rookie mistakes from my part. We’ll bounce back 🙏🙏 Bom jogo @Zezinho23xX!!
Things didn't go as smoothly for Zezinho in the last four, where DrNightWatch built a two-goal lead and spent most of the second half trying to keep the ball away. The win wasn't sealed until DrNightWatch used a free-kick from Kai Havertz to play in Kylian Mbappe and create a goal for Gareth Bale.
DrNightWatch, the only player not affiliated with a team, was alone in using Bale, a decision that paid off.
NYC_Chris was waiting in the final after surviving a late equaliser from Marcuzo, as well as penalties, to go through:
EA SPORTS FIFA Competitive Gaming @EAFIFAesports
Drama until the very end! @didychrislito 🇺🇸 edges @Marcuzo45 🇩🇰 in penalty kicks and books his spot in the eChampions League Final! Watch live ➡️https://t.co/wHdnKCjfHj #eCL https://t.co/k28UFpYQYx
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
A ✂️ kick goal at the eChampions League semi-finals? Not too shabby, @didychrislito! Watch the #eCL live from Madrid! ➡️https://t.co/mBafvhJsVD https://t.co/BbpSd5w0xn
A quick corner in the final saw Virgil van Dijk head NYC_Chris in front. Neymar and Mbappe were dangerous with DrNightWatch at the controls, but Veiria and Van Dijk stayed strong for the leader.
It looked like NYC_Chris could be exposed by the presence of Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez in the back four. Yet the presence of Van Dijk, Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos covered for any deficiencies.
Another quick corner from Mbappe found Van Dijk at the front post to give NYC_Chris a commanding advantage at the break.
EA SPORTS FIFA Competitive Gaming @EAFIFAesports
.@VirgilvDijk Goal Machine! @didychrislito 🇺🇸 is up 2-0 in the first leg of the eChampions League Final! #eCL Don't miss the second leg live ➡️ https://t.co/wHdnKCjfHj https://t.co/2YMtZDFWaU
A Eusebio goal after neat work through midfield put DrNightWatch in early charge of the second leg. The response was swift, though, as Gullit and his five-star weak foot slotted in at the near post to restore NYC_Chris' two-goal aggregate lead.
Neymar made it 3-2 overall to give DrNightWatch brief hope, but this exchange of frantic FIFA saw NYC_Chris respond immediately with the same player. The two contestants then used Mbappe to trade goals, leaving the score at 5-3 overall in favour of NYC_Chris.
A fantastic, intricate team move ended with Gullit lifting in a thunderous shot to put the game beyond DrNightWatch.
eMLS 🎮 Major League Soccer @eMLS
Goes up 6-3 on aggregate in the first eChampions League Grand Final. Takes a sip of water. My man. @didychrislito // @NYCFC https://t.co/ehqy8rEmFQ
There was still time for Neymar to add a late flourish as NYC_Chris made history.
