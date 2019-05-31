FIFA 19 eChampions League Finals Winner, Prize Money and Highlights

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

NYC_Chris won the inaugural FIFA19 eChampions League and collected the $100,000 share of the $280,000 in total prize money available in Madrid on Friday.

He beat DrNightWatch 7-4 in a two-legged final after also edging past Marcuzo in the last four and Vitality Rafsou in the quarter-final.

Results

Quarter-Finals

DrNightWatch (Free Agent) 4-3 AlanAvi (FC Dallas)

Vitality Rafsou (Vitality) 4-5 NYC_Chris (New York City FC)

Joksan Redona (Complexity Gaming) 3-4 TG Zezinho (Team Gullit)

Marcuzo (North) 5-4 xLevVinken (Mkers)

Semi-Finals

Marcuzo (North) 6-8 NYC_Chris (New York City FC)

DrNightWatch (Free Agent) 8-4 TG Zezinho (Team Gullit)

Final

DrNightWatch (Free Agent) 4-7 NYC_Chris (New York City FC)

The best of the quarter-finals saw NYC_Chris fashion a dramatic equaliser to force extra time against Vitality Rafsou. Neat passing between Ruud Gullit and Patrick Vieira, favourite options in central midfield for most players, helped work the ball to Kylian Mbappe before Brazilian Ronaldo's clutch finish:

A thrilling extra time was eventually edged by the New York City FC player. It left him looking forward to a matchup in the last four:

Extra time was also needed to separate Team Gullit's TG Zezinho and Complexity Gaming player Joksan Redona. The former appeared in firm control until the latter used Portugal legend Eusebio to tee up an equaliser for Lionel Messi.

It was all Zezinho in extra time, though, with team namesake Gullit proving a particularly effective player choice, as Brazil's lone representative booked his place in the semi-final bracket.

Defeat left Redona questioning his composure:

Things didn't go as smoothly for Zezinho in the last four, where DrNightWatch built a two-goal lead and spent most of the second half trying to keep the ball away. The win wasn't sealed until DrNightWatch used a free-kick from Kai Havertz to play in Kylian Mbappe and create a goal for Gareth Bale.

DrNightWatch, the only player not affiliated with a team, was alone in using Bale, a decision that paid off.

NYC_Chris was waiting in the final after surviving a late equaliser from Marcuzo, as well as penalties, to go through:

A quick corner in the final saw Virgil van Dijk head NYC_Chris in front. Neymar and Mbappe were dangerous with DrNightWatch at the controls, but Veiria and Van Dijk stayed strong for the leader.

It looked like NYC_Chris could be exposed by the presence of Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez in the back four. Yet the presence of Van Dijk, Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos covered for any deficiencies.

Another quick corner from Mbappe found Van Dijk at the front post to give NYC_Chris a commanding advantage at the break.

A Eusebio goal after neat work through midfield put DrNightWatch in early charge of the second leg. The response was swift, though, as Gullit and his five-star weak foot slotted in at the near post to restore NYC_Chris' two-goal aggregate lead.

Neymar made it 3-2 overall to give DrNightWatch brief hope, but this exchange of frantic FIFA saw NYC_Chris respond immediately with the same player. The two contestants then used Mbappe to trade goals, leaving the score at 5-3 overall in favour of NYC_Chris.

A fantastic, intricate team move ended with Gullit lifting in a thunderous shot to put the game beyond DrNightWatch.

There was still time for Neymar to add a late flourish as NYC_Chris made history.