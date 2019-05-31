Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Run-Scorers, Schedule, Points Table After Friday

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

West Indies (108 for three) started their 2019 Cricket World Cup off with a bang on Friday, demolishing Pakistan (105) to win by a remarkable seven wickets with 218 balls remaining.

The Windies bowlers feasted on Pakistan's batsmen from start to finish, with none of the Men in Green scoring more than 22 runs. Their batsmen chased down the measly total of 106 in less than 14 overs, powered by Chris Gayle's half-century.

Friday's match wasn't much of a contest:

Here is a look at the standings after two matches (via ESPNcricinfo):

Rank, Team, Won, Lost, Points, Net Run Rate

1. West Indies 1, 0, 2, 5.802

2. England 1, 0, 2, 2.08

3. South Africa 0, 1, 0, -2.08

4. Pakistan 0, 1, 0, -5.802

England's Ben Stokes remains the top run-scorer of the World Cup so far, thanks to his 89 that led the hosts to a 104-run win over South Africa in Thursday's opening match. The Proteas' Quinton de Kock is second (68), while England captain Eoin Morgan sits third (57).

New Zealand will face Sri Lanka on Saturday, while Afghanistan and Australia will start three hours later. On Sunday, Bangladesh take on South Africa. England will battle it out with Pakistan on Monday.

The West Indies bowlers started their World Cup off in impressive fashion, using the short ball effectively on their way to an easy win.

Fakhar Zaman (22 from 16) and Babar Azam (22 from 33) were the only Men in Green to score more than 20 runs, and two of just four who got to double digits. In less than 22 overs, Pakistan's innings was finished:

Oshane Thomas stole the show, taking four wickets and giving up 27 runs in less than six innings:

But Andre Russell's spell was arguably even more impressive. In three overs, the all-rounder took two wickets while giving up just four runs. He also took the wicket of Zaman, Pakistan's best batsman of the day.

Russell didn't give up a single boundary in his spell:

The target of 106 was never expected to provide much of a challenge for West Indies, and Gayle's 50 from 34 got them off to an excellent start. The chase didn't go as smoothly as the side would have liked, but it was still a convincing display.

Mohammad Amir did all he could for the Men in Green, taking all three wickets while giving up 26 runs in six overs. Those were some of the best ODI figures he has delivered in some time:

Pakistan have little time to recover from this embarrassing loss, as their next opponents will be hosts England, the top-ranked ODI team in the world. West Indies, who started the tournament ranked eighth, will face Australia, the defending champions.