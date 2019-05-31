Video: Zion Williamson Wears Nike Kyrie 4s Amid Speculated Endorsement Deal

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

Duke forward Zion Williamson on the court warming up before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Projected No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson has yet make an announcement regarding a shoe deal, but based on one video, Nike may be viewed as the favorite less than one month until the 2019 NBA draft.

In a workout video TMZ Sports obtained, the former Duke Blue Devils star was spotted wearing Kyrie 4s:

That's not to say Williamson has picked Nike, but it will only further fuel speculation. It's also worth noting the Kyrie 4s are what the 6'7", 285-pound forward wore upon his return from a knee injury in March, with him calling the sneakers "incredible."

ESPN's Nick DePaula wrote in April that Williamson is expected to become "one of the three highest-paid rookie sneaker endorsers ever" when he signs a shoe deal. DePaula later reported on ESPN's The Jump that at least one company is willing to pay $10 million per season.

Related

    Siakam Gives Raptors Edge Against Dubs' Star Power

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Siakam Gives Raptors Edge Against Dubs' Star Power

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Raptors Open as 1.5-Pt Favorites for Game 2

    Who ya got?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Raptors Open as 1.5-Pt Favorites for Game 2

    Who ya got?

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Klay: Dubs Will 'Respond Like the Champions We Are'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay: Dubs Will 'Respond Like the Champions We Are'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Grab Your Dwyane Wade Father Prime Merch

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grab Your Dwyane Wade Father Prime Merch

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP