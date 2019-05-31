Video: Zion Williamson Wears Nike Kyrie 4s Amid Speculated Endorsement Deal

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Projected No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson has yet make an announcement regarding a shoe deal, but based on one video, Nike may be viewed as the favorite less than one month until the 2019 NBA draft.

In a workout video TMZ Sports obtained, the former Duke Blue Devils star was spotted wearing Kyrie 4s:

That's not to say Williamson has picked Nike, but it will only further fuel speculation. It's also worth noting the Kyrie 4s are what the 6'7", 285-pound forward wore upon his return from a knee injury in March, with him calling the sneakers "incredible."

ESPN's Nick DePaula wrote in April that Williamson is expected to become "one of the three highest-paid rookie sneaker endorsers ever" when he signs a shoe deal. DePaula later reported on ESPN's The Jump that at least one company is willing to pay $10 million per season.

