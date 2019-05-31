2019 NBA Mock Draft: Breakdown of Underrated Prospects, 1st-Round Predictions

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

On Thursday night, the collective basketball world watched Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam dominate the Golden State Warriors with a 32-point outing.

Siakam isn't a player many casual fans are likely familiar with, and he's one of the more underrated stars in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Back in the 2016 draft, the New Mexico State product—who eventually went 27th overall—was one of the more underrated prospects.

This year's draft features its fair share of underrated prospects who may one day have their own postseason moments in the spotlight. Here, we'll examine some prospects who have been overlooked heading into the June 20 draft.

First, though, an updated Round 1 mock.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, PF/C, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, SG/SF, Duke



4. Los Angeles Lakers: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Virginia



6. Phoenix Suns: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

7. Chicago Bulls: Cam Reddish, SG/SF, Duke



8. Atlanta Hawks: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

9. Washington Wizards: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas



10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas): Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky



12. Charlotte Hornets: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento): Bol Bol, C, Oregon

15. Detroit Pistons: PJ Washington, PF/C, Kentucky

16. Orlando Magic: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga



17. Brooklyn Nets: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

18. Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

19. San Antonio Spurs: Nassir Little, SF/PF, North Carolina

20. Boston Celtics (via Clippers): Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Iowa State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

22. Boston Celtics: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington



23. Utah Jazz: Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Gonzaga



24. Philadelphia 76ers: Sekou Doumbouya, SF/PF, France



25. Portland Trail Blazers: Chuma Okeke, PF, Auburn

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston): Mfiondu Kabengele, PF/C, Florida State

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets): Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

28. Golden State Warriors: Admiral Schofield, PF, Tennessee



29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto): Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont



30. Milwaukee Bucks: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Teams looking for a consistent shooter may not be high on Washington forward Matisse Thybulle. He's a streaky shooter who shot just 41.5 percent from the field while averaging a mere 9.1 points per game in 2018.

However, he is an athletic 6'5" prospect who can create scoring opportunities with the ball in his hands. More importantly, he's a gifted defender who can be a valuable two-way player at the next level.

Are valuable two-way players exciting? Not really. Do they make their respective teams better? Absolutely.

While Thybulle may fall to the back end of Round 1, he probably won't drop into Round 2. According to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, he likely won't last past the Boston Celtics at 22:

Admiral Schofield, PF, Tennessee

While Thybulle will likely be most valuable as a defender at the next level, Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield can be an offensive asset. He's an adequate defender but also a capable shooter and scorer from the post.

Schofield made 47.4 percent of his shots from the field, while also averaging 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 2018. He is a hardworking prospect who should contribute off the bench in a variety of ways.

"I'm a position-less player, and most teams see me that way, being able to guard 2 through 4, being able to switch and slow down the best scorers in the league, being able to knock down corner 3's," Schofield said, per Mark Schanowski of NBC Sports Chicago.

Expect Schofield to be a valuable depth player early on who can develop into a quality starter within a few years.

Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Teams looking less for defensive help and more for an offensive project may be drawn to Arizona State's Luguentz Dort.

He plays bigger than his 6'3" frame and won't hesitate to attack inside. He isn't the best ball-handler in the draft, but he's good enough to create space and find shots. He isn't a consistent shooter, having made just 40.5 percent from the field last season, but he's good enough to keep opponents honest.

Dort is also a solid team player, and he's looking to be the same at the next level.

"I know I can become a good leader on the court and create for my teammates," Dort said, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.