WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Picks for Every Match and Bold Predictions

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is really harping on the idea that Super ShowDown 2019 will be "just as good, if not better than WrestleMania" and despite all the controversy surrounding these Saudi Arabia events, the card doesn't actually look half bad.

Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler, Goldberg and The Undertaker will battle each other for the first time and there will be a 50-Man Over-the-Top Battle Royal that will make history.

Since these events are treated like such big deals, there is always a possibility for something major to go down like a title change or the start of a serious angle, like Crown Jewel's World Cup tournament.

What might WWE have scheduled for Super ShowDown and who will most likely win the matches set to take place this Friday afternoon? Let's take a look at the card and toss out some picks!