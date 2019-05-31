Amir Khan to Fight Neeraj Goyat at Welterweight in Saudi Arabia on July 12

Al Bello/Getty Images

Amir Khan has announced his next fight will be against Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat on July 12, less than three months after he suffered a TKO stoppage to Terence Crawford.

Khan (33-5), a British boxer and Olympic silver medallist of Pakistani descent, will fight Goyat at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 32-year-old spoke of sport's healing powers ahead of a bout between fighters whose countries have historically shared a great rivalry, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael:

"This is an exciting challenge that I have ahead of me. It will be the first time a British Pakistani will fight an Indian boxer, which eventually will bring the two nations together. I would like to thank the Saudi government and General Sports Authority for giving me this opportunity, and I'm a firm believer in sport being a great healer."

Per Rafael's report, Goyat's regional welterweight belt will be put on the line. There was speculation the fixture could be an exhibition, and boxing writer Michael Benson highlighted that could still be the case:

Goyat (11-3-2) has a history in mixed martial arts as well as boxing, and he also appeared on the second season of Netflix show "Ultimate Beastmaster."

MailOnline's Jordan Seward wrote that Khan stands to make £7 million from the fight being held in Saudi Arabia.

The bout has earned Khan comparisons to Floyd Mayweather, who made big money from facing Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition in Saitama, Japan, in December.

Sports presenter Adam Catterall was in awe of such a lucrative opportunity for the British boxer:

Khan crumbled against Crawford when the pair clashed for the WBO welterweight title in April. His corner threw in the towel after failing to recover from an accidental low blow in the sixth, but Khan was being decisively beaten at the time and encountered criticism that he quit.

His trainer, Virgil Hunter, recently spoke to iFL TV and said he still believed Khan was genuinely hurt when he threw in the towel, a decision he stood by:

A July matchup opposite Goyat could at least restore Khan's confidence and get him back to winning ways. It means he could also win a belt for the first time since he held the WBC Silver crown four years ago.

Khan has lost two of his last four fights—each of which have come via stoppage—but a lucrative encounter against Goyat at King Abdullah Sports City will tempt him back to the ring on July 12.