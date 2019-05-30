Video: Watch Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy's Workout with Raiders' Antonio Brown

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

Alabama's Jerry Jeudy celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

As Jerry Jeudy prepares for his junior season at Alabama, the Crimson Tide star is working with one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. 

On Wednesday, Jeudy posted a video of himself working out with Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown:

Working out with a seven-time Pro Bowler should only help take Jeudy's game to another level.

Jeudy arrived at Alabama in 2017 as a 5-star recruit, according to 247Sports. After making a limited impact as a freshman, he had a breakout sophomore campaign that saw him pile up 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns while helping the Crimson Tide reach the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship game.

