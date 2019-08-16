Report: Chargers' Derwin James out 'Significant' Time with Foot Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is expected to miss a "significant amount of time" after suffering a foot injury Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport noted James has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, but an exact timetable for his return is not currently known. James was spotted wearing a walking boot on Friday.

James was limited to just two games as a sophomore at Florida State back in 2016 due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. In his two other seasons with the Seminoles, though, he made 24 total appearances. After being taken 17th overall in the 2018 NFL draft, he played in all 18 games (postseason included) as a rookie.

And it was quite the debut season for the star.

James made an instant impact in L.A, recording 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the regular season. That strong performance earned him not only a Pro Bowl nod, but a first-team All-Pro selection as well.

He was particularly stingy in the red zone, according to Pro Football Focus:

At least through his first season, it appeared as though the Chargers got one of the steals of the 2018 draft.

Losing James for any amount of time would be a big blow to the L.A. defense. The 6'2", 215-pounder's versatility allows him to line up virtually anywhere on the field, whether it be at safety, corner or linebacker.

Eric Williams of ESPN noted sixth-year defensive back Adrian Phillips was filling in for James at strong safety during practice on Friday.