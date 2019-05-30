UFC Fighter Jessica Andrade, Wife Reportedly Robbed at Gunpoint in Brazil

Jessica Andrade celebrates after knocking out Karolina Kowalkiewicz during their strawweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 228 on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade and wife Fernanda Gomes reportedly were robbed at gunpoint in Brazil on Thursday.

Gomes posted about the robbery on social media Thursday, per Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting. Andrade's coach Gilliard Parana said both were unharmed.

According to Gomes, Andrade was driving when they were forced to stop their car, which was stolen along with their cell phones.

Andrade won the women's strawweight championship from Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 in Brazil. She has won each of her last four bouts.

UFC has not said when she will defend the title for the first time. She has been awarded Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night three times, earning both honors for her win over Namajunas.

