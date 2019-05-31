MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Marc Marquez will attempt to continue his dominance on Sunday in the MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy, as he seeks his fourth win of the season in the year's sixth race.

The 26-year-old, five-time MotoGP world champion has won the last two races, in Spain and France, and sports an eight-point lead over Andrea Dovizioso in the overall standings.

Marquez hasn't fared well at the Mugello Circuit in recent years, though, handing his rivals some hope in what has been another excellent campaign from the Spaniard.

Here is a look at the race schedule:

Saturday, June 1

8:55 a.m. BST/3:55 ET: FP3

1:10 p.m. BST/8:10 a.m. ET: Q1

1:35 p.m. BST/8:35 a.m. ET: Q2

Sunday, June 2

8:40 a.m. BST/3:40 a.m. BST: WUP

1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET: Race

Live-stream links: BT Sport App (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Top Riders

Marc Marquez, Honda

With three wins and a second-placed finish this season, Marquez has been in sensational form, and his retirement at the Grand Prix of the Americas has been the only blip on his 2019 resume.

The Honda rider has always stood out for his consistency, and he has taken it to another level this year. He's been excellent in qualifying, putting himself on pole position three times, and he's almost impossible to catch once he gets to race at the front.

But Mugello has not been kind to Marquez in recent years, with frequent crashes and other issues keeping him from winning there since 2014.

He has high hopes for this year's race, though:

Honda's power has been tremendous in 2019, and coupled with Marquez's solid form, this could be the year when he finally returns to the top spot in Italy.

If he does, it will send a strong signal to the rest of the field that there is no stopping the world champion.

Jorge Lorenzo, Honda

Lorenzo has won three of the last four races at Mugello―Doviozoso, who will start his 300th race on Sunday, won in 2017―and an impressive seven Italian Grand Prix races in all categories, chasing only Valentino Rossi's nine.

The 32-year-old built a fierce rivalry with compatriot Marquez in recent years, but he's been something of an afterthought this season, as his move to Honda has not yielded significant results yet. After five races, he hasn't finished in the top 10 once.

Honda are still backing Lorenzo, despite the rough start:

If there's one track where he may be able to turn things around, it's Mugello, and a strong result in Italy could jump-start Lorenzo's rise up the standings, with the Catalan and Dutch Grand Prix races next on the schedule.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha

Rossi hasn't won at Mugello since 2008, when he took his seventh straight victory in the MotoGP category and ninth overall.

The 40-year-old is enjoying another steady season, finishing inside the top six in every race so far and sitting in fourth place in the standings, 23 points behind Marquez.

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Rossi flashed his pace last year, when he grabbed pole position in qualifying, but he hasn't won a MotoGP race since 2017―his last coming at Asse―and his Yamaha is likely to have trouble keeping up with the Honda engines on the fast Mugello track.