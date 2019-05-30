Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Top Run-Scorers, Points Tables After Thursday

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Ben Stokes inspired England to victory in the opening match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Thursday, as his team beat South Africa by 104 runs at the Oval.

The all-rounder top-scored for England in their innings having been put in to bat by the Proteas, making a fine 89 as the hosts posted 311 for eight from their 50 overs.

In response, South Africa failed to cope with the speed and accuracy of England's Jofra Archer, as he took a number of crucial wickets. With the game petering away from South Africa late in the day, Stokes then produced this stunning catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo:

That was enough to completely take the wind out of South Africa, and in the end, they finished up all out for 207.

Table - (Matches, Wins, Points)

1. England (1,1,2)

2. Afghanistan (0,0,0)

3. Australia (0,0,0)

4. Bangladesh (0,0,0)

5. India (0,0,0)

6. New Zealand (0,0,0)

7. Pakistan (0,0,0)

8. Sri Lanka (0,0,0)

9. West Indies (0,0,0)

10. South Africa (1,1, 0)

Top Run-Scorers

89 - Ben Stokes (England)

68 - Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

57 - Eoin Morgan (England)

54 - Jason Roy (England)

50 - Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Top Wicket-Takers

3 - Jofra Archer (England)

3 - Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

2 - Ben Stokes (England)

2 - Imran Tahir (South Africa)

2 - Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

Recap

England are blessed with so much batting firepower, but a number of their key players were left frustrated out in the middle by some canny South African bowling.

While they lost Jonny Bairstow on just the second ball of the innings, England recovered well, as Jason Roy and Joe Root made half-centuries.

Per BBC Sport, the duo enjoy playing together:

However, neither were able to push on to post a big score, as they were each dismissed in the space of three balls for loose shots. From there, it was up to Eoin Morgan and Stokes to steady the ship, which they did so brilliantly.

Morgan also failed to press on, but Stokes was at least around in the final overs, helping England move past 300.

The all-rounder was patient to begin with and sought to be more aggressive late on. However, even he was noticeably agitated at not being able to time his shots to the bowling of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Still, he was able to pick up runs all around the wicket, with his 89 the crucial score in England's total of 311 for eight:

Although it wasn't a mammoth total for South Africa to chase down, it was always going to be tricky on a wicket that appeared to have plenty in it for the bowlers.

That much was evident early on, as Archer rattled Hashim Amla with a short ball that forced the South Africa opener to temporarily retire. The fast-bowler then struck twice in quick succession to put England back on top in the contest.

He snaffled the wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis:

At this stage, it was clear De Kock was the key wicket for England, as he continued to score freely despite the loss of other wickets. The wicketkeeper also enjoyed an amazing stroke of fortune while batting:

However, he eventually lofted a shot down the throat of Root at square leg, seeing him depart for 68 and prompting a South African mini-collapse.

Van der Dussen did his utmost to settle the Proteas and was able to reach a half-century before he too was done by the pace of Archer. Sambit Bal was impressed with what he was seeing from the England bowler:

Stokes then produced his magical moment in the field to effectively make the game safe for England. Sports journalist Daniel Storey commented on how stunned the crowd was:

From there, the belief drained from South Africa and Stokes took the ball late on to cap off his excellent day with a couple of wickets.

England are next in action against Pakistan on Monday, while South Africa take to the field on Sunday, when they will be big favourites versus Bangladesh.