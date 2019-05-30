Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Top Run-Scorers, Points Tables After Thursday

Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Top Run-Scorers, Points Tables After ThursdayMay 30, 2019
Ben Stokes inspired England to victory in the opening match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Thursday, as his team beat South Africa by 104 runs at the Oval.
The all-rounder top-scored for England in their innings having been put in to bat by the Proteas, making a fine 89 as the hosts posted 311 for eight from their 50 overs.
In response, South Africa failed to cope with the speed and accuracy of England's Jofra Archer, as he took a number of crucial wickets. With the game petering away from South Africa late in the day, Stokes then produced this stunning catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo:
"One of the greatest catches of all time" 😲 Sensational take by Ben Stokes in the deep as the ball appears destined for the boundary Watch England v South Africa live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (404) or follow it here: https://t.co/Ee6tlCZDI6 https://t.co/3LClWr9Es1
That was enough to completely take the wind out of South Africa, and in the end, they finished up all out for 207.
Table - (Matches, Wins, Points)
1. England (1,1,2)
2. Afghanistan (0,0,0)
3. Australia (0,0,0)
4. Bangladesh (0,0,0)
5. India (0,0,0)
6. New Zealand (0,0,0)
7. Pakistan (0,0,0)
8. Sri Lanka (0,0,0)
9. West Indies (0,0,0)
10. South Africa (1,1, 0)
Top Run-Scorers
89 - Ben Stokes (England)
68 - Quinton de Kock (South Africa)
57 - Eoin Morgan (England)
54 - Jason Roy (England)
50 - Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)
Top Wicket-Takers
3 - Jofra Archer (England)
3 - Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)
2 - Ben Stokes (England)
2 - Imran Tahir (South Africa)
2 - Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)
Recap
England are blessed with so much batting firepower, but a number of their key players were left frustrated out in the middle by some canny South African bowling.
While they lost Jonny Bairstow on just the second ball of the innings, England recovered well, as Jason Roy and Joe Root made half-centuries.
Per BBC Sport, the duo enjoy playing together:
How's stat?! Joe Root and Jason Roy have reached a 50 partnership in each of their last three ODIs; they've never registered a longer run together. Roy 42 Root 41 ENG 84-1 📽 Watch 👉 https://t.co/efskFMFz5T #bbccricket #CWC19 https://t.co/FJjgNcfLGN
However, neither were able to push on to post a big score, as they were each dismissed in the space of three balls for loose shots. From there, it was up to Eoin Morgan and Stokes to steady the ship, which they did so brilliantly.
Morgan also failed to press on, but Stokes was at least around in the final overs, helping England move past 300.
The all-rounder was patient to begin with and sought to be more aggressive late on. However, even he was noticeably agitated at not being able to time his shots to the bowling of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.
Still, he was able to pick up runs all around the wicket, with his 89 the crucial score in England's total of 311 for eight:
Ben Stokes is a remarkably versatile player and that is nicely illustrated by his wagon wheel today which shows how he has scored all round the ground. Stokes has only played two defensive shot in his entire innings. Superb intent & skilful execution. #CWC19 https://t.co/sIohSHqT2z
Ben Stokes' score of 89 off 79 balls is his highest ODI score since June 2017 when he made 102* off 109 balls against Australia. Stokes scored at more than a run-a-ball against pace and spin. In 30-ball blocks he increased his run rate from 5.20 to 7.60 to 7.89. #CWC19
Although it wasn't a mammoth total for South Africa to chase down, it was always going to be tricky on a wicket that appeared to have plenty in it for the bowlers.
That much was evident early on, as Archer rattled Hashim Amla with a short ball that forced the South Africa opener to temporarily retire. The fast-bowler then struck twice in quick succession to put England back on top in the contest.
He snaffled the wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis:
Jofra strikes again! 🏹 Archer bounces out #FafDuPlessis and Ali catches at deep fine leg! Huge wicket for #WeAreEngland! Watch England v South Africa live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (404) or follow it here: https://t.co/Ee6tlCZDI6 #CWC19 https://t.co/BQubn7o8Ce
At this stage, it was clear De Kock was the key wicket for England, as he continued to score freely despite the loss of other wickets. The wicketkeeper also enjoyed an amazing stroke of fortune while batting:
The lights are on but no-one's out! 🚨 Rashid befuddles de Kock with a googly but when the ball clips the stump it fails to dislodge the bails! Watch England v South Africa live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (404) or follow it here: https://t.co/Ee6tlCZDI6 https://t.co/tfFJoyvUiO
However, he eventually lofted a shot down the throat of Root at square leg, seeing him depart for 68 and prompting a South African mini-collapse.
Van der Dussen did his utmost to settle the Proteas and was able to reach a half-century before he too was done by the pace of Archer. Sambit Bal was impressed with what he was seeing from the England bowler:
What a World Cup debut. Jofra Archer is the missing link in the England World Cup squad: a seriously potent fast bowler
Stokes then produced his magical moment in the field to effectively make the game safe for England. Sports journalist Daniel Storey commented on how stunned the crowd was:
From there, the belief drained from South Africa and Stokes took the ball late on to cap off his excellent day with a couple of wickets.
England are next in action against Pakistan on Monday, while South Africa take to the field on Sunday, when they will be big favourites versus Bangladesh.
Pakistan have the runs, but do they have the speed?