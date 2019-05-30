Memorial Tournament 2019: Ryan Moore Leads Jordan Spieth; 6 Within 2 Strokes

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Several notable players are in striking distance of the lead after Round 1 at the 2019 Memorial Tournament on Thursday.

Ryan Moore leads all players at seven strokes under par, but Jordan Spieth is only one stroke back after shooting a 66. Six players are within two shots of the lead while players such as Rickie Fowler (-3), Xander Schauffele (-3), Tiger Woods (-2), Phil Mickelson (-2) and others remain in the hunt.

With three days remaining at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, there could be a lot of movement throughout the leaderboard.

Round 1 Leaderboard

1. Ryan Moore (-7)

2. Jordan Spieth (-6)

T3. Anirban Lahiri (-5)

T3. Marc Leishman (-5)

T3. Martin Kaymer (-5)

T3. Vaughn Taylor (-5)

T3. Bud Cauley (-5)

T8. Kyoung-Hoon Lee (-4)

T8. Russell Knox (-4)

T8. Andrew Putnam (-4)

T8. Patrick Cantlay (-4)

Full leaderboard at statistics available at PGATour.com.

Moore took the early lead in Round 1 thanks to playing nearly mistake-free golf. Not only did he finish with zero bogeys, but his accuracy off the tee was also outstanding:

Meanwhile, Spieth might have been even more impressive despite sitting just off the lead.

After back-to-back top-10 finishes, he looked good once again with five birdies and this impressive eagle:

Even his pars were impressive thanks to his ability to scramble near the green:

Consistency has been a problem for him lately, but Spieth can get his first win since 2017 if he can keep it up for the rest of the week.

Woods is also hoping for a win, and his end of the round went a long way toward helping this cause. The superstar was even through 16 holes but got back-to-back birdies down the stretch to keep him in contention:

Tiger has won this event five times and can add another one if he improves his putting.

In the afternoon session, Fowler was among those who climbed up the leaderboard by finishing at three-under.

He had five birdies, including this impressive one from the rough on 13:

Martin Kaymer also turned heads with his seven birdies in the round, getting him to a 67.

Although Mickelson didn't close as well as he could have, he still sits at minus-two following his first day of action.

There were some disappointing performances from the sport's biggest stars as well.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau shot a 74, while Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Justin Rose will be in danger of the cut line after each shot 75.

These players will hope to bounce back in Round 2 on Friday, with tee times beginning at 7:20 a.m. local time.