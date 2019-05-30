LeBron James Can Add to His Trophy Case and Bank Account If Liverpool Win UCL

B/R Video
May 30, 2019

LeBron James may have missed the NBA playoffs, but he could still win a title this year.

He owns 2 percent of English soccer team Liverpool, and they will play in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

Watch the video above to find out more about LeBron's stake in the club.

                                  

