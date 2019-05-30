Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Release Date, Game Trailer, More from Announcement

Kamil Zihnioglu/Associated Press

Developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision announced Thursday the latest installment in the long-running Call of Duty video game series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, will be released Oct. 25.

Here's a look at the official gameplay trailer:

Captain Price is featured in the trailer, though a different voice actor is used, which could suggest a shift in the story for the Modern Warfare series' main character.

The graphics are ultra clean and the initial look at the in-game action points toward a more traditional COD experience. That's likely going to generate praise from longtime players.

Modern Warfare is the 16th release in the main Call of Duty series, which began in 2003. It's also the fourth game under the Modern Warfare arc. The first was Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007.

Last year, Activision teamed up with developer Treyarch to release Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which featured an increased focus on multiplayer competition and a new battle royale mode, Blackout, stemming from the otherworldly popularity of Fortnite.

Although the game as a whole was a success, receiving a "generally favorable" rating of 85 on MetaCritic, the Blackout mode struggled to compete with Fortnite in the battle royale realm.

It's no surprise the latest Call of Duty release seemingly focuses more on the game's roots. As always, further details about the title should become available during E3, the annual video game convention that's scheduled to kick off June 11 in Los Angeles.

Modern Warfare will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when it's released in October.