UCL Win Would 'Change the Club,' Says Tottenham's Christian Eriksen

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Christian Eriksen believes Tottenham Hotspur will change the club's reputation if they win the UEFA Champions League on Saturday.

Spurs will be in new territory when they take the field at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid to face Liverpool for Europe's most prestigious trophy.

The north London outfit last tasted European success in 1984, and they have never been in a Champions League final. Spurs have also not won a trophy since their League Cup triumph in 2008.

Victory on Saturday would arguably be the biggest achievement in the club's history and would cap a remarkable rise for Tottenham under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

As far as Eriksen is concerned, it would also dispel the club's reputation for falling short at key moments, per James Dale of Sky Sports on Thursday:

"If you look from a historical point of view where Tottenham have been before, how many trophies they won before, it's new. It's something that would change the club, how people look at the club. It would change how people think about us players at Spurs - that we're not going to 'do a Spurs' or whatever they call it. It's something as a player you go for the moment and hope it falls our way."

In the league, Tottenham endured a torrid end to the 2018-19 season as they won just three of their last 12 matches and almost slipped out of the top four:

However, they have the chance to make the season one of the best in their history when they take on Liverpool.

The Reds are definite favourites after finishing the domestic campaign with nine league wins on the bounce and 26 points ahead of Spurs. The Merseysiders also beat Saturday's opponents twice during the league season.

But both finalists have shown how unpredictable the Champions League can be.

Liverpool looked down and out after losing their semi-final first leg 3-0 against Barcelona, but they booked their spot in the Madrid showpiece by winning 4-0 against the Blaugrana at Anfield.

In even more remarkable fashion, Spurs were trailing 3-0 on aggregate against Ajax in Amsterdam with just 45 minutes remaining of their last-four tie before a Lucas Moura hat-trick saw them through to the final:

Tottenham are far from incapable of beating Liverpool and could yet make history on Saturday.