College Baseball Regional 2019: Dates, Schedule, Bracket and Players to Watch

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

It's time to play college ball with the stakes raised and a trip to the College World Series on the line.

The NCAA tournament begins Friday with the opening of the regional round that will run through Monday. The 64-team field will then be trimmed to 16 for the super regionals, before eight teams travel to Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series.

Two teams will end up playing for the national championship in a best-of-three series following the double-elimination round to begin the College World Series.

For the full bracket for this year's NCAA tournament, visit NCAA.com. Below is the schedule for Friday's opening slate of games as well as some players to watch on the road to the College World Series.

May 31 Schedule

All times ET

Los Angeles Regional hosted by UCLA

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 3 Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 4 Omaha, 10 p.m., ESPN3

Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State

No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 3 Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma City Regional hosted by Oklahoma State

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Nebraska, 1 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 Harvard, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Lubbock Regional hosted by Texas Tech

No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Army, 4 p.m., ESPN3

No. 2 DBU vs. No. 3 Florida, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas

No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Central Connecticut State, 2 p.m., ESPN3

No. 2 California vs. No. 3 TCU, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Oxford Regional hosted by Ole Miss

No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 3 Clemson, 4 p.m., ESPNU

No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Jacksonville State, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Baton Rouge Regional hosted by LSU

No. 2 Arizona State vs. No. 3 Southern Miss, 1 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Stony Brook, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Athens Regional hosted by Georgia

No. 2 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 3 Florida State, 12 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Mercer, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt

No. 2 Indiana State vs. No. 3 McNeese State, 1 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Morgantown Regional hosted by West Virginia

No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN2

No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 4 Fordham, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

No. 2 NC State vs. No. 3 Campbell, 12 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 East Carolina vs. No. 4 Quinnipiac, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville

No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 3 Illinois State, 2 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 UIC, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Starkville Regional hosted by Mississippi State

No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 4 Southern, 1 p.m., SEC Network

No. 2 Miami vs. No. 3 Central Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Sacramento State, 4 p.m., ESPN3

No. 2 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 Fresno State, 10 p.m., ESPN3

Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 UNCW, 2 p.m., ESPN3

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Liberty, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Atlanta Regional hosted by Georgia Tech

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 3 Coastal Carolina, 12 p.m., ESPNU

No. 1 Georgia Tech vs. No. 4 Florida A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Players to Watch

Adley Rutschman, Oregon State catcher

Rutschman is the top player in the 2019 MLB draft class, per MLBPipeline.com, and he could be the first player selected in this year's draft, which begins Monday.

The Oregon State catcher will be looking to lead the national champions to another strong postseason performance, although the Beavers are the No. 16 seed and the lowest-ranked team to host a regional in the opening round.

This season, Rutschman is batting .419 with 17 home runs and 57 RBI. If he gets hot during the NCAA tournament, it could help the Beavers make a deep run, even if they have to face top-seeded UCLA in the super regionals.

JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt outfielder

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Vanderbilt has plenty of momentum entering the NCAA tournament after winning the SEC regular-season and tournament championships.

The Commodores erased an eight-run deficit in the SEC tourney championship game to rally for a walk-off victory over Ole Miss.

Bleday is the catalyst for Vandy's lineup, as he broke the school's single-season home run record. He leads all NCAA Division I players with 26 homers this season, while batting .357 with 67 RBI.

As the No. 5 player in the 2019 MLB draft class, per MLBPipeline.com, Bleday is one of the top players in this year's NCAA tournament. And as the top hitter on one of the best teams in the nation, he could play a critical role in leading the Commodores to their first College World Series appearance since 2015.

Nick Lodolo, TCU left-handed pitcher

Unlike Rutschman and Bleday, Lodolo plays for a team that won't be hosting a regional to open the NCAA tournament. However, the lefty could help TCU make a surprise run.

Lodolo, the No. 8 player in the 2019 MLB draft class, per MLBPipeline.com, is 6-5 with a 2.48 ERA in 15 starts for the Horned Frogs this season. He made the same number of starts as his previous two seasons but set career highs in innings pitched (98) and strikeouts (125) while also pitching his first career complete game.

Although TCU is a No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville Regional, Lodolo could pitch the Horned Frogs into the next round. The experienced southpaw has the skills and repertoire to lead his team to a deep run in the NCAA tournament.