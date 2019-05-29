Report: Quentin Grimes Returning to Kansas After Declaring for 2019 NBA Draft

David Sherman/Getty Images

Kansas guard Quentin Grimes has reportedly decided to withdraw his name from the 2019 NBA draft and return to school.

Evan Daniels of 247Sports reported the news.

Grimes averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game during his freshman season with the Jayhawks. The 6'5", 210-pounder struggled a bit as a shooter, finishing with a 38.4 field-goal percentage.

Rated a 5-star recruit coming out of high school by 247Sports, the Texan did not do nearly enough to impress NBA scouts. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman did not have Grimes among his top 50 prospects.

