Report: Quentin Grimes Returning to Kansas After Declaring for 2019 NBA Draft

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 14: Quentin Grimes poses for a portrait at the 2019 NBA Draft Combine on May 14, 2019 at the Chicago Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

Kansas guard Quentin Grimes has reportedly decided to withdraw his name from the 2019 NBA draft and return to school.

Evan Daniels of 247Sports reported the news. 

Grimes averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game during his freshman season with the Jayhawks. The 6'5", 210-pounder struggled a bit as a shooter, finishing with a 38.4 field-goal percentage.

Rated a 5-star recruit coming out of high school by 247Sports, the Texan did not do nearly enough to impress NBA scouts. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman did not have Grimes among his top 50 prospects.

       

