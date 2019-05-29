NCAA Men's Golf Championships 2019: Stanford Defeats Texas for 9th Title

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The 2019 NCAA men's golf championship came in the form of a small upset, as Stanford's Henry Shrimp came back from two down against Texas' Spencer Soosman to give the Cardinal a 3-2 victory.

Isaiah Salinda defeated Cole Hammer and Brandon Wu took down Pierceson Coody in Stanford's other two victories. The Cardinal have won nine national championships, but this is their first since 2007.

"It's crazy. You can't script a better ending to your career," Wu said, per Adam Woodard of Golfweek. "This whole week, we knew that every round could be our last so to end on a high note is great."

Texas had defeated Stanford in each of their three matchups during the regular season. Stanford head coach Conrad Ray went out of his way to compliment his team's ability to overcome an at-times challenging build to the tournament.

"I just feel like our guys have gotten a lot of confidence out of playing solid and it means a lot when you can have your four and five guy kick in on a regular basis," Ray said. "It's been a team effort."

Stanford had defeated Wake Forest and Vanderbilt on its way to the championship. Texas, meanwhile, failed to build on its upset win over Wake Forest, which was the top seed following stroke play.

Parker Coody defeated Daulet Tuleubayev and Steven Chervony beat David Snyder in a conceded match for Texas.