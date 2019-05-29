Europa League 2019: Players, Coaches React to Chelsea's 4-1 Win over Arsenal

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Chelsea won the 2019 UEFA Europa League on Wednesday after a 4-1 victory over Premier League rivals Arsenal at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

After a goalless first half, the Blues went 2-0 up thanks to an Olivier Giroud header and a Pedro strike. Eden Hazard then made it 3-0 from the penalty spot before Alex Iwobi pulled one back with a powerful shot.

However, Hazard secured victory by grabbing his second of the night after good work from Giroud to hand Chelsea their second Europa League title.

The Belgium international said after the match he thinks this was his last game for the Blues (UK only):

Hazard is expected to complete a move to Real Madrid shortly, per Sergio Santos Chozas at AS.

Former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas said Hazard can win the Ballon d'Or at the Santiago Bernabeu (UK only):

Meanwhile, Chelsea team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta explained how much Hazard will be missed, per beIN Sports:

The win saw Chelsea midfielder Jorginho pick up his first trophy since joining the club from Napoli in summer 2018, and he said that the Blues fully deserved their win, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

"It's wonderful to win such an important trophy after a long, tough, difficult season, but I think we deserved it. Aside from all the criticism, I think we had a great season. We finished third in the Premier League, reached the Final of the Carabao Cup even if we didn’t win it in the end and won this trophy."

The victory makes for a successful season for manager Maurizio Sarri whose position at the club has come under scrutiny despite also leading the club to third place in the Premier League.

The Italian offered his verdict after the match, per UEFA reporter Paolo Menicucci:

Defender Emerson Palmieri was asked by Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) after the match if Chelsea should keep hold of Sarri.

"You saw the results, right? You saw what we achieved this season?" he asked. "It wasn't easy, but we finished third, we reached the Carabao Cup Final and won the Europa League. What more can you want?"

It was a deserved win for Chelsea but disappointment for Arsenal. Not only did they taste defeat in Baku, the result also means they will not be playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

Manager Unai Emery told BT Sport (h/t Tom Rostance at BBC Sport) that Chelsea deserved their victory:

"First is congratulations to Chelsea. In the first half we played with good opportunities to take a good result. We got to the box with good options and chances to score but the first goal changed the game. We tried to stay in the match but their second goal made it difficult for us. It was going better for them and when we wanted to do something, we couldn't find what we needed to score. They deserved to win."

However, several of the Arsenal players did not want to speak after the match:

Goalkeeper Petr Cech did speak to BT Sport after the match on what was his final game before retirement against his former club (UK only):

Emery has plenty of work do to improve Arsenal over the summer as he prepares for his second season in English football and tries to return the Gunners to the top four.

Sarri can reflect on a fine campaign and savour his first major trophy as a manager, although it remains to be seen if it will be enough to keep him at Stamford Bridge.