Klay Thompson Admits He Wanted to Make All-NBA Team 'So Badly' After Snub

Klay Thompson Admits He Wanted to Make All-NBA Team 'So Badly' After SnubMay 29, 2019
Reinhold Matay/Associated Press
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said Wednesday he remains disappointed he wasn't selected to one of the three All-NBA teams last week.
"I wanted to make that team so badly because it's such a huge honor," Thompson said during an appearance on ESPN's The Jump.
