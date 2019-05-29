Klay Thompson Admits He Wanted to Make All-NBA Team 'So Badly' After Snub

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) walks to the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said Wednesday he remains disappointed he wasn't selected to one of the three All-NBA teams last week.

"I wanted to make that team so badly because it's such a huge honor," Thompson said during an appearance on ESPN's The Jump.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Draymond on Boogie's Finals Challenge

    'It's kind of like a kid who grew up in the suburbs, then one day you just got dropped in the hood'

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Draymond on Boogie's Finals Challenge

    'It's kind of like a kid who grew up in the suburbs, then one day you just got dropped in the hood'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Cousins (Quad) 'Feels Good,' Could Play Game 1

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Cousins (Quad) 'Feels Good,' Could Play Game 1

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Finals MVP from Last Decade

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Ranking Every Finals MVP from Last Decade

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr: KD Still Hasn't Practiced Fully

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Kerr: KD Still Hasn't Practiced Fully

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report