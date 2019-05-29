Klay Thompson Admits He Wanted to Make All-NBA Team 'So Badly' After Snub

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said Wednesday he remains disappointed he wasn't selected to one of the three All-NBA teams last week.

"I wanted to make that team so badly because it's such a huge honor," Thompson said during an appearance on ESPN's The Jump.

