Olympic Runner Caster Semenya Appeals CAS Ruling over Testosterone Regulations

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya is appealing the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to uphold regulations for some female athletes that require them to take medication to reduce testosterone levels if they want to compete in sanctioned events.

Per Gerald Imray of the Associated Press, Semenya's lawyers said she filed the appeal with Switzerland's supreme court.

"I am a woman and I am a world-class athlete," she said about the appeal. "The IAAF will not drug me or stop me from being who I am."

The International Association of Athletics Federations announced a rule change in April requiring female athletes in various track-and-field events to maintain a specific blood-testosterone level to remain eligible to compete.

"We want athletes to be incentivised to make the huge commitment and sacrifice required to excel in the sport, and to inspire new generations to join the sport and aspire to the same excellence," IAAF President Sebastian Coe said.

Earlier this month, the CAS upheld the ruling by a 2-1 vote, describing it as discriminatory, but said such "discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means” to preserve the "integrity of female athletics."

Semenya is hyperandrogenous, which causes her body to produce higher levels of testosterone. She was previously cleared to compete by the IAAF in 2010 after being suspended and forced to undergo gender-verification tests.

Since making her return to competition nine years ago, Semenya has won back-to-back gold medals in the 800-meter race at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.