Michelle Wie Responds to Tiger Woods' Ex-Coach Hank Haney's Insensitive Comments

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Hank Haney, a longtime golf instructor and Tiger Woods' former coach, caught the attention of many after he made racist and sexist comments about women's golf during his radio show Wednesday.

Per Deadspin's Tom Ley, Haney had this response when asked to make a prediction for who will win the U.S. Women's Open this weekend: "I'm gonna predict a Korean. I couldn't name you like, uh, six players on the LPGA tour. Nah, maybe I could. Well, I'd go with Li, if I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of 'em right."

After being made aware of Haney's comments, Michelle Wie offered a response on Twitter:

Haney attempted to apologize upon realizing people took exception to what he said:

Haney has been a golf instructor since 1991 and has worked with players in various touring organizations, including the PGA and LPGA Tours.

Wie won't take part in this year's U.S. Open after withdrawing from the event due to a right hand injury she suffered in April.

Ariya Jutanugarn will attempt to become the first woman since Karrie Webb in 2000-01 to win consecutive U.S. Open titles starting Thursday.