Finn Balor Beats Andrade, Retains Intercontinental Title at WWE Super ShowDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Finn Balor defeated Andrade at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Balor arrived in Jeddah as The Demon and used it to his advantage, putting Andrade away with the Coup De Grace:

After WrestleMania 35, Balor and Andrade competed in a pair of non-title matches that set the stage for Friday's encounter. In those bouts, the Superstars split, with the latter winning on Raw and the former taking victory on SmackDown Live.

Balor and Andrade then set their sights on Money in the Bank, and while they both turned in strong performances in the men's titular ladder match, neither managed to secure the briefcase won by Brock Lesnar.

They each took some big bumps in the match, especially Balor, who was powerbombed so hard off the ladder by Andrade that it sent him flying through the air.

WWE took it easy with the IC champion after the grueling ladder match and gave him some time off television, but he and Andrade still managed to build toward their clash.

The cocky and confident Andrade vowed to beat Balor and win his first title on the main roster, while The Extraordinary Man was steadfast that he would be healthy and ready to compete by the time Super ShowDown rolled around, despite the punishment he endured at Money in the Bank.

Balor and Andrade are generally evenly matched, but the titleholder seemed to have the advantage entering Super ShowDown since WWE advertised the return of his "demon" persona.

The talented Irishman has only used the character on special occasions during his time on the main roster, with the most recent occurrence happening at WrestleMania when he beat Bobby Lashley to win the IC title for the second time.

Balor was the odds-on favorite heading toward Super ShowDown, but it didn't mean he wouldn't be in for a major fight against one of the best in-ring workers in the company in Andrade.

Balor and Andrade have shown on multiple occasions they have tremendous chemistry between the ropes, and that was on full display once again in Saudi Arabia.

Although Balor retained, Andrade may not stray far from the title scene. It wouldn't be a complete shock to see the Mexican Superstar finally take the title from the Irishman at an upcoming pay-per-view, such as Stomping Grounds, Extreme Rules or SummerSlam.

