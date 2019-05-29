French Open 2019 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Wednesday Singles Bracket

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Swiss great Roger Federer eased into the third round of the 2019 French Open on Wednesday with a comfortable straight sets victory over German lucky loser Oscar Otte.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal was also untroubled in a dominant victory over Germany's Yannick Maden.

Stanislas Wawrinka was in top form as he crushed Chile's Cristian Gari, while Grigor Dimitrov produced an upset by dumping out 11th seed Marin Cilic in a five-set thriller.

In the women's draw second seed Karolina Pliskova continued her quest for a first Grand Slam win with victory over Slovkia's Kristina Kucova.

Pliskova is joined in the third round by Sloane Stephens, Garbine Muguruza, Anastasija Sevastova and Johanna Konta who all enjoyed victories on Wednesday.

However, fourth seed Kiki Bertens was forced to retire just five games into her match with Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova after a discussion with the doctor.

Selected Men's Results

Grigor Dimitrov bt. (11) Marin Cilic 6-7(3), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3

(3) Roger Federer vs. Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

(24) Stanislas Wawrinka vs. Cristian Garin 6-1, 6-4, 6-0

(7) Kei Nishikori bt. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. Yannick Maden 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

(6) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Hugo Dellien 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5

Selected Women's Results

(2) Karolina Pliskova bt. Kristina Kucova 6-2, 6-2

(12) Anastasija Sevastova bt. Mandy Minella 6-2, 6-4

(28) Carla Suarez Navarro bt. Shelby Rogers 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3

(20) Elise Mertens bt. Diane Parry 6-1, 6-3

(7) Sloane Stephens bt. Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, 7-6(3)

(19) Garbine Muguruza bt. Johanna Larsson 6-4, 6-1

(26) Johanna Konta bt. Lauren Davis 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

For a look at all Wednesday's results, visit RolandGarros.com.

Wednesday Recap

Federer's hopes of winning a second French Open title remain alive after a comfortable win over 25-year-old Otte.

The Swiss star needed to keep his composure in the opening set as Otte, ranked 144 in the world, put in a solid showing and made his opponent work hard for his advantage.

Federer made the crucial breakthrough at 5-4 as Otte was serving to stay in the first set, breaking his opponent for the first time to clinch the opener:

Otte managed to stay with Federer in the second until the third seed grabbed another break to move 5-3 ahead and serve for the set.

The German fought back well and earned two break points but Federer showed his quality to hold and move into a two-set lead.

Otte continued to battle in the third and did force break points on the Federer serve but could not convert and pressurise his opponent:

Federer then stepped up his game at the crucial moment again, breaking at 4-4 to seal the match in one hour and 36 minutes and record an unusual landmark:

The Swiss great now goes on to face Norway's Casper Ruud in the fourth round. The 20-year-old progressed after knocking out No. 29 seed Matteo Berrettini.

Nadal put in another dominant display at Roland Garros to see off 29-year-old Maden, who had progressed to the second round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.

The defending champion starting strongly and won the first five games on his way to taking the first set in under 40 minutes:

The Spaniard then broke Maden's serve again at the start of the second set and once more at 4-1 to take total control of the match.

Nadal did have a little wobble in the third as Maden was able to break twice. Yet he could not hold his own serve as the second seed cruised into the third round:

The Spaniard goes on to face David Goffin, the 27th seed, for a place in the fourth round and has a strong record against the Belgian:

Wawrinka was another player to impress in the men's draw on Wednesday. The 2015 champion stormed past Garin for the loss of just five games.

The Swiss star crashed out of this tournament in the first round in 2018 but looked close to his best, needing just half an hour to take the first set 6-1:

Garin did have chances to break in the opening two sets, but Wawrinka was in determined mood and keep his composure well on the big points:

Wawrinka then handed his opponent a bagel in the third set, as the former champion set up a fourth round meeting against Dimitrov.

In the women's draw there was more drama, as the in-form Bertens became the latest high-profile seed to drop out.

The Belgian called for the doctor early in her match and could not continue:

She was not the only player to suffer at Roland Garros, as Canada's Bianca Andreescu withdrew ahead of her match with Sofia Kenin:

However, there was happier news for Great Britain's Konta, who saw off American wildcard Davis to continue her recent resurgence.

The No.26 seed took the first set but lost her way completely in the second, as Davis comfortably clinched it 6-1 to force the decider.

Yet Konta managed to refocus quickly in the third. She broke early and did not look back on her way to making it to the third round at the French Open for the first time.