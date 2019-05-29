FIFA 19 Update Adds 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Teams, Final to Kick-off Mode

Image via EA Sports

Ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup beginning on June 7, EA Sports is releasing a free content update to FIFA 19 that will allow fans of the series to play as 22 different national teams participating in the tournament.

As a part of the update, players will be able to participate in the World Cup Final in Kick-off mode in Lyon Stadium.

That means fans can play as Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and the rest of the United States women's national team, the SportsLine favorites to win this year's World Cup. Of course, host nation France boasts a loaded squad, while countries like Germany, England, Japan, the Netherlands, Australia, Sweden, Canada and Brazil are all a threat to make noise.

Want to play as legends of the women's game like Canada's Christine Sinclair or Brazil's Marta? You got it.

Want to play around with France's surplus of talent up front, mixing and matching Eugenie Le Sommer, Valerie Gauvin, Kadi Diani, Delphine Cascarino and Gaetane Thiney in various formations? Knock yourself out.

The women's World Cup will run from June 7 to July 7, featuring 24 teams in nine different host cities. France and South Korea will kick off the festivities, while the United States will look to defend its 2015 title and earn its fourth World Cup title overall.