US Women's Open Golf Winner to Receive $1M Prize Money After Event Purse Raised

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

The winner of the 2019 U.S. Women's Open will receive $1 million in prize money for the first time in the tournament's history after the United States Golf Association raised the purse.

Per of Golf Digest, it was announced on Tuesday the purses for both the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open have been raised by $500,000. The top prize for the women's tournament will now be $1 million, a significant increase on the $900,000 Ariya Jutanugarn took home after her 2018 triumph.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.