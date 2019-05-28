Look: Map Shows Who Each State Is Rooting for in Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

To the surprise of no one, the majority of basketball fans in nearly every American state want to see the Toronto Raptors beat the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals:

BetOnline (h/t Eric Ting of SFGate.com) produced the map, which shows 47 of 50 states are in favor of Toronto.

Per Ting, "the map is based on geotagged data from Twitter that examines how often fan hashtags such as #WeTheNorth for the Raptors and #DubNation for the Warriors are used in each state."

The Warriors have fallen into the category of American sports teams fans love to hate, with the Mount Rushmore arguably being the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Duke men's basketball.

Golden State probably isn't at that level just yet, but if there's one constant in sports fandom, it's that fans eventually sour on repeat champions, even if they fall off the championship ledge.

The Warriors at least have the backing of California, Nevada and Hawaii heading into the NBA Finals, during which they'll try to win their fourth title in five years. Game 1 is in Toronto at 9 p.m. ET Thursday.