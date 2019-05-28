Jack Nicklaus: Tiger Woods Will 'Probably' Break Major Record If He's Healthy

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

After going more than 10 years without a major, many had forgotten about Tiger Woods potentially catching Jack Nicklaus' all-time record. However, even the Golden Bear admits the mark is still in play after Woods' latest title.

Woods now has 15 major titles after winning the 2019 Masters, putting him three away from Nicklaus at 18. The challenge for him now is to just stay healthy.

"Who knows how long his body is going to stay together?" Nicklaus said of Woods, per Steve DiMeglio of Golfweek (via USA Today). "You've had as many operations as he's had, he may be solid enough that it's all right. And if he is, I think he probably will break my record."

Woods missed almost two full years of action due to back injuries, while his physical issues have limited him for nearly a decade.

The superstar needed only 11 years to win his first 14 majors, but until this year's Masters, he didn't take another one home after 2008.

Despite his lack of success during that stretch, he fought back to once again become one of the best in the world in his sport. After earning top-10 finishes at the 2018 British Open and PGA Championship, he finally came out on top at Augusta National this season.

Nicklaus believed his focus helped make the difference in finding success.

"Once he sorted himself out mentally, once he believed that he could play again, he would win," the 79-year-old said. "If he's physically sound and it's his desire to win and he breaks it, you know, well done. That's what it should be. That's what sports is all about."

Time will still be a factor for Woods as he tries to win at least three more major titles.

The 43-year-old is only three years younger than Nicklaus when he won his final championship, while all but one title came when before he turned 41.

Woods will have to stay healthy and play at a high level for him to break this historic record.