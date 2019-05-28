Brad Marchand: Torey Krug's Helmetless Hit on Blues' Robert Thomas 'Fun to See'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Torey Krug threw caution to the wind by delivering huge hit on Robert Thomas without his helmet during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand told reporters Tuesday that Krug's play was a good thing.

"That was pretty cool," he said. "There's a lot of plays that people look back on in playoffs and talk about for a long time. That will be one of them. It's not often you see a guy throw a hit like that without a helmet on, especially a small person like that. Fun to see."

The hit occurred midway through the third period, minutes after the Bruins took a 3-2 lead:

Krug lost his helmet during an altercation on the other end of the ice when St. Louis' David Perron ripped it off his head.

The replay did show Krug led with his shoulder to knock Thomas to the ice, but it was a huge risk that could have turned out badly. The officials also let the entire play go without calling anyone for roughing, though Perron and Krug could easily have been sent to the penalty box.

The Bruins had the last laugh, scoring four unanswered goals after falling behind 2-0 to take a 1-0 series lead.