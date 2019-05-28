Report: Tottenham Make Club-Record £53M Bid for Real Betis' Giovani Lo Celso

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made their move for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, in a transfer that would smash their club record.

According to Matt Davis of BBC Sport, Spurs have made a £53 million bid for the player, as they seek to make their first major signing since the acquisition of Lucas Moura in January 2018.

While the bid is in excess of the record £42 million Tottenham spent to sign Davinson Sanchez from Ajax, it's unlikely to be enough to land the player.

"Lo Celso has a £88 million release clause, and it is understood Betis want to sell him for a fee closer to that amount," Davis said. "Spurs will face competition for the 23-year-old Argentine with other Premier League clubs interested."

According to a report from Miguel A. Moran of Marca, both Manchester United and Real Madrid have also been impressed by Lo Celso's efforts this season.

The playmaker arrived at Betis from Paris Saint-Germain last summer on a year-long loan, although the La Liga side have already taken up their option to sign the player permanently for €22 million (£19 million). Now it appears as though they will face a massive fight to keep hold of him.

The UEFA Europa League Twitter account shared some of his best moments from Betis' time in the competition this season:

In total, the Argentina star scored 16 goals in all competitions with Betis, showcasing a tremendous knack for getting forward into dangerous positions.

Statman Dave provided the numbers that illustrate how multifaceted Lo Celso has been at the hub of the Betis midfield:

After joining PSG from Rosario Central in 2016, the midfielder failed to establish himself in the French capital, as he was rarely handed prolonged runs in the team.

Since being given an important role with Betis, he's thrived. Lo Celso operates typically from an orthodox central midfield berth, where he's able to carry the ball forward from deep and knit attacks together for his team.

For Tottenham, he'd be an exciting signing and a player that would offer the team something different in central areas. With speculation simmering over the future of Christian Eriksen, Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge said he thinks Lo Celso would be a fine alternative:

Betis struggled for long spells of last season, and with that in mind, they would be reluctant to lose their standout player, especially after just one season at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Given he's only just signed a long-term deal with Betis, there's no pressure on the La Liga side to cash in on Lo Celso either. Tottenham will likely have to increase their bid further as a result if they want to secure the coveted midfielder's signature.