NBA Rumors: Tyronn Lue Pursued by Rockets, Pelicans for Assistant Coach Role

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 17: Head Coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on in the second half of the NBA season opener against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on October 17, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue has been pursued by the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans for a lead assistant role, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. However, per Charania, Lue's focus is on returning to the sidelines as a head coach.

Lue was fired by the Cavs in October after an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 campaign.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

