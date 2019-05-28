NBA Rumors: Tyronn Lue Pursued by Rockets, Pelicans for Assistant Coach Role

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue has been pursued by the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans for a lead assistant role, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. However, per Charania, Lue's focus is on returning to the sidelines as a head coach.

Lue was fired by the Cavs in October after an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 campaign.

