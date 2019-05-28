Klay Thompson's Father Mychal Says Reaction to All-NBA Snub Wasn't About Money

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson went viral last week after for his response to not being voted onto any of the All-NBA squads, a snub that prevented him from being eligible for a supermax contract this summer. However, Thompson's father, Mychal, has let it be known that money was not the reason for his son's reaction.

"Everybody is saying it's about money, but it's not," Mychal told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami last week. "It's about recognition for his two-way contribution."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

